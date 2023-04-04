Turnitin Launches A Tool To Detect AI-generated Plagiarism In Academia

Turnitin, creators of popular plagiarism detection software, have launched a tool to detect AI-generated content in response to university faculty’s continued concerns over the disruption Artificial Intelligence (AI) has caused to the integrity of higher education.

Launched a few months ago, ChatGPT took the world by storm quickly going viral for its ability to drastically shorten the time taken to do university essays and assignments all while ensuring high accuracies. This made plagiarism more difficult to detect and greatly threatened academic integrity.

As a result, many countries like Italy and academic institutions such as Sciences Po in Paris and RV University in Bengaluru, India have completely banned the use of ChatGPT while others like Cambridge have restricted its use to exclude white papers and exams.

Turnitin is a software that is used to scan for plagiarism in academic submissions by comparing them to a database of previous student essays, publications, and web materials and generating a report of similarity.

On Tuesday, the software, which is already being used by over 10000 institutions across the globe, received a new feature that can recognize AI-generated text with 98% confidence and a less than one percent false-positive rate. The confidence level is very high compared to that of ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI, which is said to work only 26% of the time.

In a statement, the chief executive of Turnitin, Chris Caren said that educators communicated that being able to accurately detect AI-generated text was their highest priority. “They need to be able to detect AI with very high certainty to assess the authenticity of a student’s work and determine how to best engage with them,” she said adding, “It is equally important that detection technology becomes a seamless part of their existing workflow.”

According to The Chronicle, a Turnitin spokesperson said that there would be no option to turn off the feature. The representative also revealed that the company would make an exception to disable AI detection for a small number of customers with special requirements. They, however, did not reveal the list of exempted companies.

The tool comes to combat cheating, plagiarism and dishonesty mostly in higher learning which Michael Rettinger, president emeritus at the International Center for Academic Integrity, said would aid in the meantime “to keep the dam from breaking” as stakeholders discussed the way forward.

Pro-ChatGPT Institutions

Contrary to the expectation that all institutions would embrace the tool, some members of the Russell Group, which represents top universities in the UK, such as Cambridge and other institutions have turned down the new feature, according to reports by a person familiar with the matter.

The institutions are concerned that the tool could be used to wrongly accuse students of cheating and that it involves giving a private company access to student data. Additionally, they strongly feel that it holds people back from experimenting with cutting-edge technologies like generative AI.

The person further stated that “the concerns have been widely held,” which fueled the collaboration between UCISA, the UK membership body which supports technology in education, and Turnitin to make sure colleges had the option to briefly opt out of the feature alluding to the list of exempted companies.

Professors are concerned that they won’t be able to find out why their essays were flagged as being AI-generated, explained Charles Knight, associate director at consultancy Advance HE, adding that a 1% error rate would result in hundreds of students being falsely accused of cheating in a single institution, with few options for appeal.

He said, “It’s a black box…We’ve got no idea what those results mean and we aren’t able to have a look at how the software came to those conclusions.”

All in all, with the continued advancement of AI, the detector is only a temporary fix until professors find a way to incorporate artificial intelligence into their lectures. “Really soon, we’re not going to be able to tell where the human ends and where the robot begins, at least in terms of writing,” says Sarah Eaton, an associate professor of education at the University of Calgary who studies academic integrity.

