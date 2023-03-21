Toyota is Redoubling EV Efforts But is Not Giving up on its Hydrogen Investments

Toyota says hydrogen will remain a top priority despite the company’s increasing efforts to develop and produce more compelling all-electric vehicles.

Toyota’s incoming CEO Koji Sato has revealed that the automotive manufacturer will continue to focus on hydrogen as part of its carbon-neutral strategy, according to a report by Automotive News.

On the sidelines of a weekend endurance race where Toyota has planned to field a hydrogen-powered race car, Sato said that his focus will be expanding the hydrogen infrastructure despite a push for more EVs.

“We want to ensure that hydrogen stays a viable option,” he said. “We need a production and transport supply chain. Unless we see evolution there, we cannot expect a volume increase in the energy’s use.”

As of now, the Mirai is Toyota’s sole hydrogen offering. In the US, the Mirai is exclusively sold in California as no other state has the required fueling infrastructure.

Toyota Does Not Have Solid Sales Target for Hydrogen Cars

Toyota has always been a pioneer in the auto industry, especially when it comes to hydrogen-powered mobility.

In 2015, the company debuted the first generation of the Mirai, the first production hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) offered for sale to retail customers in North America.

Toyota then released the second-generation Mirai fuel cell sedan in 2020. At the time, the manufacturer was so confident that demand for these vehicles would continue to grow that it increased fuel cell production capacity to 30,000 units a year, a tenfold increase over its previous-generation stack.

However, despite all the optimism, the company still does not have a solid sales target for its hydrogen-powered vehicles.

“We don’t have a very specific business goal at this time,” Sato said when asked about hydrogen’s potential.

Still, the Japanese government has high hopes for hydrogen. The report noted that lawmakers hope the number of fuel cell-powered vehicles on the nation’s roads will grow to 200,000 units in 2025 and 800,000 in 2030.

Toyota to Adopt an “EV-first” Mindset

Last month, Sato said Toyota needs to adopt an “EV-first” mindset as the manufacturer redoubles its focus on electric vehicles.

He added that the company is now developing a new dedicated EV platform to go into production in 2026 that will deliver less costly, better-performing EVs.

During the recent interview, he once again mentioned that EVs will also play a crucial role in Toyota’s future alongside hybrid and hydrogen vehicles. He said:

“We are making full-fledged efforts on everything. It is important to remain flexible in order to tailor products and energies to different carbon neutral needs in different markets.”

The push toward electric cars comes as EV sales have skyrocketed over the past few years. As reported, Global EV sales rose 68% YoY to 7.8 million units last year, with electric vehicles accounting for almost 10% of total car sales in 2022.

This has also led to other major auto companies doubling down on their EV efforts. For one, Volkswagen has recently unveiled its new affordable electric concept car intended to be priced below €25,000 ($26,500).

