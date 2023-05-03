TikTok’s Head of US Trust and Safety Leaves at the Worst Possible Time

The head of trust and safety for TikTok US, Eric Han is exiting the company according to an internal memo to staff – seen by The Verge and two people privy to the matter. Han’s move comes at a time TikTok is clenching on a deal that could see the short video-sharing social platform remain operational in the United States.

For several years until now, Han has led TikTok’s safety teams, becoming the head of trust and safety at TikTok US Data Security (USDS) in December. USDS is the new entity established to prove to the US government that the platform’s presence in the country was independent of the Chinese-based entity, ByteDance.

Andy Bonillo Steps in as Interim Head of Trust

In the memo to employees, Andy Bonillo announced Han’s exit and stated that he will be “stepping in to lead USDS T&S on an interim basis” until the company settles on the outgoing general manager’s “replacement for the long term.”

Bonillo will act in an interim capacity while the social media company awaits approval from the US government on the formation of TikTok’s USDS. In other words, the government could have the final say on who ultimately runs the separate legal entity.

“Over the past four years, Eric helped safeguard our U.S. community through an incredible stage of growth,” Bonillo said via the memo. “We remain dedicated to upholding our commitments to the TikTok community – both in the U.S. and around the world – as we continue to invest in trust and safety as a cornerstone of those efforts.”

Maureen Shanahan, TikTok’s spokesperson said in an emailed statement to The Verge that Han’s primary role was to focus on the “compliance, safety strategies, and moderation for content involving US users’ private data.”

The implications of this statement suggest that Han had no oversight of TikTok’s trust and safety efforts regarding video recommendations for users in the US. Furthermore, it goes against what the company said in December that he steered the platform’s legal policy in the US and the threat intelligence teams after he took up his new role.

In the same emailed statement, Shanahan outlined that “outside USDS, TikTok’s global Trust and Safety team oversees the platform’s safety policies, processes, and systems for our global community, including the US.”

According to Shanahan, “TikTok’s Head of Trust and Safety is based in Dublin with leaders across the US, Ireland, and Singapore. Our global Trust and Safety team develops global safety policies for the platform and oversees moderation of content that does not involve US users’ private data.”

TikTok’s in the US Fate in the Remains Uncertain

It is too early to tell if TikTok will convince the US government to stay in the country, especially with Han’s abrupt exit. Besides Congress with the bipartisan RESTRICT Act and the White House deliberating banning the Chinese-founded social media platform, selected states like Montana are working on pushing the app out.

Signals of the Biden administration reveal that they are not convinced TikTok’s USDS proposal is enough to address national security apprehensions. The government is likely to prefer a full divestiture of TikTok from its China-based parent company, ByteDance.

Chinese authorities are seemingly not fond of this notion, essentially placing TikTok in the unenviable position of being caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

