TikTok’s AI Chatbot Tako Aims to Transform How Users Discover Content

TikTok is testing an experimental AI chatbot named Tako that aims to enhance how users navigate and discover content on the popular video platform.

The tool, which appears prominently at the top of the video screen, invites users to interact in order to unlock recommendations and answers to their questions. The chatbot leverages advanced AI to provide personalized recommendations and respond to queries.

Tako was first spotted by research firm Watchful.ai and it seeks to transform the TikTok experience by engaging users in direct dialogue to recommend the most relevant videos and creators based on their previous interactions and watched videos. This personalized approach caters to individual interests and needs.

The chatbot’s placement above other icons encourages users to tap the icon and initiate conversations. Tako even suggests popular questions related to viewed content. Users can provide additional information through text queries to give TikTok valuable data to improve its already excellent algorithm. Through this data, Tako aims to deliver hyper-targeted recommendations tailored to each user.

Embracing Generative AI to Further Improve Content Relevance

TikTok’s pace of innovation is rapid. The platform consistently introduces new features to boost user engagement. While other social networks have AI chatbots, TikTok’s use of AI to navigate and discover content sets it apart.

The integration of Tako represents TikTok’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advances. Tako’s contextual understanding, personalized recommendations and seamless interactions show TikTok’s dedication to delivering a unique experience for its vast user base.

Also read: 35 of the Best TikTok Statistics for 2023 – Business 2 Community

By continually testing and refining features like Tako, TikTok demonstrates its determination to push boundaries and set industry standards. This relentless pursuit of innovation ensures TikTok remains a dynamic and engaging platform where users connect, explore and express themselves creatively.

The platform owned by ByteDance confirmed that they are testing the tool in selected markets – not the United States for now – and specifically on iOS devices.

“In select markets, we’re testing new ways to power search and discovery on TikTok, and we look forward to learning from our community as we continue to create a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity and drives culture.”, a spokesperson from the company told TechCrunch.

Meanwhile, TikTok also published a post on one of its Twitter accounts that confirmed they are “in the early stages of exploring chatbot tools”. The company said that they have “no current plans beyond this test” at this point while the feature is reportedly only being tested in the Philippines.

An AI-Powered Chatbot on TikTok Could Spark Further Concerns About Data Privacy

If, at some point, ByteDance embraces generative AI and embeds this tool into its platform, it will come to join a growing chorus of internet companies including one in the social media space – Snapchat (SNAP) – that is offering similar features to its users.

However, in the case of the Chinese social network, concerns over the privacy and safety of the data that will flow through such a tool may result in backlash from regulators and legislators in countries that have tense relationships with the Asian country.

Let alone that generative AI tools like ChatGPT have been banned by multiple corporations including Apple (AAPL), Walmart, and Goldman Sachs due to data privacy concerns, government agencies in various corners of the world have effectively banned TikTok from being installed in a government-issued device for similar reasons.

TikTok did not disclose who they are working with to power this generative AI tool and the answer to that question could affect significantly how the feature is perceived. Earlier this year, the Chinese internet search giant Baidu launched an AI-powered chatbot called Ernie. Meanwhile, Alibaba, another China-based tech company, rolled out a similar product called Tongyi Qianwen.

For now, the use of generative AI within social media remains limited with Snapchat seemingly being the only network that has already fully embraced this technology and has provided access to it to the general public.

Other Related Articles: