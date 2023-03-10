TikTok Wins Trademark Infringement Trial Relating to its Stitch Video Feature Brought by UK Firm of Same Name

Bytedance’s TikTok Inc managed to convince a federal jury in Los Angeles, California on Thursday that the company’s Stitch has not in any way violated British video-editing Stich Editing Ltd’s trademark rights.

Stitch Editing Loses A $116 Million Case Against TikTok

Stich Editing failed to persuade the jury regarding the claim that TikTok has been confusing users by making use of the ‘Stitch’ name to brand the social media video-sharing platform’s technology for “stitching” videos simultaneously.

According to The Economic Times, Stich Editing Ltd’s spokesperson was not happy with the verdict. However, a representative for TikTok chose not to comment on the matter.

In 2021, Stitch Editing filed a lawsuit against TikTok for its Stitch technology that enables users to incorporate other videos from the platform into their own videos. Prior to this lawsuit, Stitch Editing had edited commercials for renowned brands such as Nike and Samsung, as well as music videos for famous artists like Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones.

Stitch Editing argued in court that TikTok’s use of “Stitch” could create confusion for users and make them think there is a connection between the two brands. They also claimed that this could harm their brand by overshadowing it.

On the other hand, TikTok bluntly argued that a trademark in a name does not mean a monopoly over its use on a global scale. Therefore, TikTok did not breach any of the trademark rights belonging to Stitch Editing Ltd.

Stich Editing was suing TikTok for $116 million in damages in the case “Stitch Editing Ltd v. TikTok Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-06636.”

Related Articles: