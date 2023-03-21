TikTok Updates Community Guidelines, Adds News Rules for AI-Generated Content

TikTok is making changes to its Community Guidelines, which are the rules and principles that regulate the interactions between users and the content that the platform allows them to share.

In a blog post published this morning, the social media app owned by ByteDance said that it is sharing its Community Principles for the first time. These are the core values that help the leadership team make decisions in regards to how the platform functions including its content moderation guidelines.

TikTok Tackles the Use of Deepfakes and Harmful Political Content

TikTok modified its rules covering three specific subjects, the first being how creators use artificial intelligence to create imagery, sounds, and videos. In this regard, the platform will require that users appropriately disclose if the content they are sharing is manipulating realistic scenes.

The new policy explicitly prohibits the creation of the so-called “deep fakes”, which are heavily distorted videos that use existing content from a private or public figure to change their speech and make it look as if they were saying something different.

This type of content is considered misleading and risky for the well-being of the TikTok community. Even though the rule is stricter when it comes to private individuals, using deep fakes of public figures for endorsements will no longer be permitted.

In addition, TikTok is strengthening its rules to protect its users from campaigns that seek to misinform or mislead the general public in regards to political topics such as civil rights and elections.

To this end, aside from its long-held ban on political ads, the platform is enforcing its content moderation rules when it comes to misinformation regarding these topics. Any content that includes information on “how to vote, registering to vote, eligibility requirements of candidates”, and other similar relevant aspects of an election.

In addition, any content that includes unverified claims about the outcome of an election process will be ineligible to be shown on people’s For You Feed.

These changes are being made two days before the Chief Executive Officer of the social media platform, Shou Chew, is scheduled to share his testimony concerning the app’s data privacy practices and other controversial topics with the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

TikTok Will Create a Separate Subsidiary Called USDS to Protect Data from US Users

In a separate publication, TikTok celebrated today that more than 150 million Americans use its social media network every month as of February 2022. The post highlighted that this is “nearly half the country’s population”.

Judging by the language, the platform may be using the size of its user base in the North American country as a potential deterrent for legislators who are currently working hard to get the app banned.

If TikTok’s numbers are correct, banning the app would be quite an unpopular decision that could end up affecting the chances to be reelected for several lawmakers if the public sees them as the promoters of the measure.

“Certain politicians have raised concerns about the potential banning of our platform, which would directly affect all 150 million Americans who have embraced TikTok”, the blog post reads.

TikTok outlined the efforts it has made to make its platform safer for US users including the decision to invest $1.5 billion into a subsidiary called US Data Security (USDS), an entity that has been designed to operate as a standalone company whose sole purpose is to develop a safe environment for the data collected from US users.

The social media app says in a video that this company is expected to have a separate Board of Directors that will appoint US citizens with high cybersecurity credentials to gain the public’s confidence in the work of USDS.

The platform emphasizes that all of these efforts are being made to protect its US databases from being accessed by unauthorized foreign parties. However, the app has been criticized in the past due to the fact that Chinese employees were still able to access its US-based cloud servers.

TikTok also said that it is moving over 1,000 employees from its US offices to USDS and that the new entity will have a dedicated team based in the country.

