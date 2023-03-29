TikTok Sister App And ‘Instagram Killer’ Lemon8 Zooms Into App Store Top 10

As US lawmakers consider implementing a TikTok ban or forcing a sale, ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, is promoting another social platform, Lemon8, into the Top Charts of the US App Store.

Competing with Instagram, Lemon8 positions itself as a “lifestyle community.”

Recently, the app became No. 10 overall in the US App Store, across both apps and games, and currently ranks No. 9 on the Top Apps chart, excluding games.

The rapid ascent of Lemon8 suggests a well-funded effort in paid user acquisition.

Prior to this surge, Lemon8 had never ranked in the US Top 200 Overall Charts.

The app’s rapid rise to No. 9 among the top free apps in the US, ahead of YouTube, WhatsApp, Gmail, and Facebook, indicates a significant and recent push by the app publisher to acquire users.

Lemon8’s Global Launch Gains Traction in the US

Initially launched globally in March 2020, Lemon8 likely had a discreet release on the US App Store for testing purposes.

It seems that the app was officially launched in the past few days, accompanied by considerable spending on paid discovery or app install ads.

Since its debut, Lemon8 has garnered 16 million global downloads, with Japan as its top market, accounting for 38% of total installs.

Although specific figures for US installs are not available, the app is estimated to have 4.25 million monthly active users worldwide.

Lemon8’s quick rise in the US market raises questions about the strategies and tactics used by ByteDance to boost the app’s presence.

TikTok’s Influence on Lemon8’s Promotion

A considerable number of TikTok creators have recently begun posting about Lemon8, sharing many positive reviews that are not marked as sponsored content.

This trend could be an indication of ByteDance’s involvement in paying creators to seed initial US content for Lemon8 and promote the app through influencer marketing.

The absence of disclosure regarding payment for these positive reviews raises ethical concerns.

A search for the term “Lemon8” within the past 24 hours yields over 350 videos, with a large number of them featuring positive reviews and encouraging users to download the app.

Some creators even suggest downloading Lemon8 in case of a TikTok ban, which could be an attempt to create a backup plan for users.

The connection between TikTok and Lemon8 has generated suspicions about ByteDance’s intentions and the motivations behind the sudden interest in Lemon8 among the TikTok community.

Last month, Insider reported that ByteDance was quietly rolling out Lemon8 in the US and the UK, paying creators to post on the app to seed its initial content.

Influencers shared the steps they needed to take to receive payment for their posts, leading to the possibility that the recent positive TikTok videos about Lemon8 are also part of a paid influencer marketing campaign by ByteDance.

The repetition of specific phrases, such as describing Lemon8 as a mix of Pinterest and Instagram in both the Insider story and the recent TikTok videos, adds to suspicions about ByteDance’s tactics in promoting the app.

As the debate around the TikTok ban continues, the Lemon8 hashtag has accumulated 2.3 billion views on TikTok.

Although it may not be a viable alternative in the case of a TikTok ban, ByteDance’s efforts to promote Lemon8 and involve creators in its marketing strategies demonstrate the company’s determination to maintain a strong presence in the US market.