TikTok May Not Be the Largest Social Network but It is The Most Used in 2023

Sprout Social, a company that specializes in social media engagement and growth solutions, released last week a compilation of relevant social media statistics that showcase their demographics and usage levels.

According to the report, Facebook, the social network owned by Meta Platforms remains the largest of all platforms and may continue to be the dominant force in the space for the next couple of years at least with a projected global user base of 2.22 billion for 2025.

Even though some research materials point to Facebook as a “dying” network among the youth, it continues to be golden egg goose for its parent company, bringing approximately 58% of its revenues.

That said, data from Insider Intelligence indicates that both Instagram and Facebook yield similar average revenues per use while the former is growing this particular metric at a faster pace and it is projected to generate $43 in revenue on average per user next year compared to $36 for Facebook.

Hence, even though Instagram may not be the most productive social network for Mark Zuckerberg’s company right now, it may soon claim that title if those projections turn out to be accurate.

Users Spend More Time On TikTok Every Day than Any Other App

One of the reasons why Instagram is becoming more profitable than Facebook is the fact that users are using the former with much more frequency and for longer spams. On this particular front, Instagram leads the charts in terms of the percentage of active installs that open the app every day with 39% followed by TikTok with 29% and Facebook with 27%.

This elevated usage translates into a higher number of impressions and more revenue collected from Meta Platforms (META) from the app.

That said, TikTok remains a dominant force in the space in terms of usage levels. To further explain this, even though a high percentage of Instagram’s users are opening the app every day, they spend far less time on it than they do on TikTok.

According to data from Sensor Tower Consumer Intelligence, users spend an average of 95 minutes on TikTok every single day compared to just 51 on Instagram and 49 on Facebook. Interestingly, YouTube was ranked second on this analysis with users spending 54 minutes on average every day on the video sharing platform owned by Alphabet (GOOG).

Instagram’s shift to a video-centered feed has been responsible for keeping the app relevant to its target audience. Even though it took Meta some time to realize that the social media space was shifting toward this type of content, the launch of Reels managed to mitigate the damage caused by the rapid rise in popularity of the Chinese-owned TikTok.

The Future of Twitter and TikTok are Question Marks

Twitter, the world’s fifth-largest platform by user base, is dealing with company-specific issues – i.e. Elon Musk’s acquisition and disruption of the platform while others like Snapchat are aiming to differentiate themselves from other networks by incorporating innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and augmented reality (AR).

In the near future, the hostile attitude that regulators and legislators have taken toward TikTok may affect the performance of the popular social network as more and more countries are banning the app from government-issued mobile phones and even proposing an outright ban of the app within their jurisdictions citing national security concerns and the effect that some trends and practices seen within the platform have on teenagers.

Proponents of a TikTok ban indicate that the app collects private data from its users that may be used by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to surveil private citizens in the United States and other countries.

TikTok has denied these accusations and has taken steps to ensure that the data from US nationals is stored at data centers located within the country’s territory while setting up a standalone company led by US citizens primarily that will oversee the platform’s operations in the nation.

It remains to be seen how things evolve on both the TikTok and Twitter front for what remains of the year as that could have a significant impact on the performance of the two social media apps down the road.

