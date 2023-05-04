TikTok Launches Highly-Anticipated Revised Monetization Program

In a world where content creators can turn their passion into profit – many have been asking ‘how to make money on TikTok?’ – now TikTok has stepped up to the monetization plate.

The popular social media platform recently launched its revised monetization program, the Creativity Program Beta, an innovative revenue-sharing system designed to provide TikTokers with more lucrative earning potential.

The Creativity Program Beta, first introduced in February as an invite-only initiative, is now available to all eligible US creators.

To be eligible, TikTokers must be at least 18 years old, have a minimum of 10,000 followers, and have accrued 100,000 video views in the last month.

By offering higher revenue potential based on feedback from its predecessor, the Creator Fund, TikTok aims to address criticism regarding low payouts.

Embracing Long-form Content and Greater Transparency

One notable change to the program’s requirements is that creators must now produce high-quality, original content longer than one minute.

This shift in focus encourages creators to invest more time and effort into their work, rewarding them with higher revenue for the additional value provided.

The Creativity Program Beta offers an updated dashboard for creators, providing them with insights into estimated revenue, video performance metrics, and eligibility requirements.

Although creators currently enrolled in the Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program Beta, they will not be able to return to the Creator Fund once they make the change.

TikTok has not indicated whether the Creativity Program will entirely replace the Creator Fund, but it seems likely that the new system will supersede its predecessor as it becomes more widely adopted.

New Monetization Features Empower Creators

The Creativity Program Beta is the latest addition to TikTok’s suite of monetization tools, which includes LIVE subscriptions, TikTok Pulse, and in-app tipping features.

In March, TikTok also unveiled a new feature called “Series,” allowing eligible creators to post premium content behind a paywall.

Series can include up to 80 videos, each with a maximum duration of 20 minutes, and creators have the freedom to set their own pricing for access to the exclusive content.

This development signifies TikTok’s commitment to providing its creator community with more avenues for income generation.

As the platform evolves and improves its monetization features, creators can look forward to a diverse range of opportunities to share their talents, entertain their audience, and ultimately, transform their passions into a sustainable livelihood.

As the Creativity Program Beta rolls out across the United States, France, and Brazil, TikTok plans to expand the initiative to additional regions in the near future.

This move highlights the company’s dedication to fostering an environment in which creators feel valued and rewarded for their creative contributions.

The introduction of the Creativity Program Beta and Series, along with the existing monetization features, offers TikTok creators an unparalleled chance to build their careers and connect with a global audience.

These exciting developments signal a bright future for content creators on the platform, and in the world of digital entertainment as a whole.

