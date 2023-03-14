TikTok is so Successful its Features Keep Getting Cloned By Other Big Tech Apps

TikTok has emerged as one of the most successful projects and continues to become even more famous. In recent years, the entertainment platform has attracted several popular social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, to clone its features to build its fanbase.

The Rise Of TikTok

Launched in September 2016, TikTok is a short-form video hosting service and a subsidiary of Chinese internet technology company Byte Dance. The social media platform allows users to upload and create a short video, ranging from three seconds to ten minutes.

For the past six years, TikTok has gained mainstream adoption, amassing more than one billion monthly active users worldwide. In recent years, TikTok has attracted competing social media platforms to create their own version of endless scrolling video format.

Instagram, a popular social media platform from Facebook’s parent company Meta, is a perfect example of social media platform that has adopted TikTok features to create its version of the algorithmic video-sharing feature.

In August 2020, Instagram introduced its version of short-form video content dubbed Reel. The video-sharing feature allowed users to upload and stream videos ranging from 15 to 90 seconds. The feature operates just like TikTok.

More Big Tech Keeps Cloning TikTok

In September 2020, YouTube, a multinational online video-sharing and social media platform followed Instagram’s footprints and released its algorithmic video-sharing feature, YouTube Shorts. The new feature allowed users to make 15-second videos with many creative tools and music options.

In November 2020, Snapchat, an American multimedia instant messaging app and service, joined the bandwagon and introduced its video-sharing feature, Spotlight. The TikTok-like algorithm-based vertical video-sharing feed allowed millions of users to create and post viral content.

Other tech giants that have adopted TikTok capabilities include Facebook, which launched its new feature “Reel,” and Spotify, which redesigned its homepage earlier this month to let users scroll through TikTok-like video feed of music and podcast recommendations.

In related reports, Twitter has also established a similar version named “Following” and “For You,” letting users scroll endless news feeds. The feature is an algorithm-based timeline that recommends tweets on trending topics and stories that other users have engaged with.

Related