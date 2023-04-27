TikTok Implements AI Feature But It’s Not a Chat Bot

TikTok has become the latest tech company to join the artificial intelligence race, exploring a new AI feature to offer new experiences to users.

The popular video-sharing app has been testing a new feature that will allow users to create AI-generated avatars for their profile pictures.

The feature uses an uploaded picture to create a stylized, illustrated image of the user, according to a post from social media consultant Matt Navarra, who was the first to spot the new functionality.

The feature is still in its early stages of testing and not yet available to all users, a TikTok spokesperson reportedly told CNN.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to add value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience, as we continue to build a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture,” the spokesperson said.

“In a few select regions, we’re experimenting with a new way to create and share profile pictures with the TikTok community.”

While AI-generated images have become popular in recent months, some tools have also raised concerns among privacy experts, digital artists, and users.

There are potential risks associated with the use of AI-generated images, including the potential to sexualize images, make skin paler, and make bodies thinner.

How Does TikTok’s Generative AI Avatar Feature Work?

TikTok has recently been experimenting with a new feature that allows users to create AI-generated avatars for their profile pictures.

Users are prompted to submit three to ten photos and then select from two to five different styles for the eventual AI-made photos.

The generative AI avatar feature then takes some time to generate the photos, and users can download them once they are ready. They can also set one of the photos as their avatar or post one to their TikTok story.

Social media consultant Navarra has shared examples of the avatars on Twitter. The avatars showed a range of fun and creative styles that users can choose from.

TikTok will then let you download 1, several, or all of the AI avatars pic.twitter.com/ajxps9Oopt — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 25, 2023

Notably, Photos that violate TikTok’s Community Guidelines cannot be used to create avatars, and photos that are uploaded will be moderated by the app’s content moderation systems. TikTok will delete all of the photos that users upload after a short period of time.

AI Photo Editing Finds Massive Popularity

AI photo editing apps have become increasingly popular in recent months, with apps like Lensa climbing to the top of the US App Store charts last winter.

Users around the world have been posting artistic renditions of themselves that they generated using these apps, which has fueled demand for AI edits and pushed numerous other “AI” apps into the US App Store’s top charts.

Given the success around generative AI avatar tools, it’s not surprising that TikTok is looking to incorporate its own version on its platform.

The company is reportedly testing a new tool that allows users to create AI-generated avatars for their profile pictures. While the feature is still in the early stages of testing, it has the potential to put the advances in AI technology front and center for millions of TikTok users.

However, the success of AI photo editing apps has not come without controversy. Some artists have raised concerns about apps like Lensa AI sampling their work without permission.

In response, TikTok is likely looking to avoid such controversies by experimenting with a limited tool that gives users more control over the generated images.

This is not the first time that TikTok has built and incorporated its own limited version of a popular AI app. In August 2022, the company introduced an in-app text-to-image AI generator that lets users type in a prompt and receive an image that can be used as the background in their videos.

This filter was released in response to the popularity of OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 text-to-image AI generator.

Read More: