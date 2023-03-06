TikTok in Danger: US Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner Introducing Bill to Ban the Chinese App

TikTok is one of the most popular mobile apps in the world but hasn’t been without its fair share of controversy at the same time.

The addictive app in which people can share short-form videos makes it easy for people to go viral if they can capture the public’s imagination – but regulators are growing concerned about the potential impact of the app moving forward.

Why are Authorities Concerned About TikTok?

First and foremost, it is important to understand that TikTok is a Chinese-owned app and many governments around the world are concerned about the impact that the Chinese government could be having via the platform.

TikTok’s privacy policy is notoriously dystopian and completely disregards many of the rights to privacy that a lot of people believed they had.

According to their policy, the app tracks everything from one’s device type and model, IP address, location data, keystroke data, names and types of other applications on the device, and a range of other data in order to perfect the algorithms and tailor them specifically to what the user may wish to see more of.

TikTok to be Banned in the US?

US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner now plans to introduce a bill to block Chinese technology, including apps like TikTok.

“You have 100 million Americans on TikTok for 90 minutes every day,” the Democrat from Virginia said on Fox News.

“They are taking data from Americans, not keeping it safe. But what worries me more with TikTok is that this can be a propaganda tool.”

The “broad bipartisan bill” will be co-sponsored by Republican John Thune of South Dakota.

TikTok as a Propaganda Tool

In addition to the fact that TikTok consumes a large amount of time, there is also the concern that TikTok can be used as a means to dramatically alter public opinion.

One of the best examples of this is the fact that when the app is viewed from China, videos promoting hard work and perseverance are more likely to rise to the top, whereas when one views the app from the West, they are more likely to be shown videos of girls dancing.

According to US intelligence, this is not done by mistake – it is the direct result of the Chinese government trying to promote the values that they determine to be positive in their own country, whilst weakening moral values abroad.

