  • Home
  • Tech News
  • This Little-Known Issue About to Shake Up the Economy is Being Decided By Obscure Unelected Officials

This Little-Known Issue About to Shake Up the Economy is Being Decided By Obscure Unelected Officials

Mohit Oberoi
Mohit Oberoi
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

robotaxi impact on economy

Autonomous driving is among the emerging technologies that might shake up the economy in the coming decades. However, elected representatives have more or less taken a back seat in shaping industry regulations, leaving the job to obscure unelected officials.

Tech companies as well as carmakers see a massive opportunity in autonomous driving. The optimism is not unfounded as one in every 10 cars is expected to be self-driving by 2030.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for self-driving cars is expected to more than triple between 2021 and 2030 and reach 62.4 million units.

autonomous market size
Source: Statista

Next Move Strategy Consulting estimates that the market size of the autonomous driving industry would hit $2.3 trillion by 2030.

Meanwhile, as companies expand their autonomous driving and robotaxi operations, lawmakers have been found wanting amid a lack of concrete regulations as well as their appreciation of the impact of robotaxis on the economy as well as existing infrastructure.

According to an MIT Technology Review report, robotaxis “could make automotive transportation so cheap and easy that people decide to make more trips by car, increasing congestion and undermining public transportation.”

This might add to the congestion on city roads and increase parking problems. Another aspect that regulators might need to consider is the impact of robotaxis on the labor market.

Uber had 5.4 million drivers and couriers on its platform in 2022 and is estimated to have over 1 million drivers on the platform in the US. Last month, Uber partnered with Waymo for robotaxis.

Robotaxis Could Have a Major Impact on the Economy

Also, according to Statista, over 200,000 people were employed as taxi drivers or chauffeurs in the US at the end of 2018 – which highlights their importance to the economy.

number of taxi drivers in the US
Source: Statista

Millions of jobs globally are at stake due to the rapid adoption of robotaxis. Also, regulators would also need to contemplate if robotaxis are to be allowed in the most congested parts of the cities.

Chinese regulators are meanwhile taking a more active interest in robotaxis and autonomous driving.

Earlier this month, it permitted Xpeng to roll out the self-driving to “ring-road” and “main high-speed roads.” It is not yet clear whether Xpeng can roll out the service to all the roads in Beijing.

However, while Chinese robotaxi companies have operations in the US in the form of R&D workers, testing cars on US roads, and collaborating with US companies, China is not very open to non-Chinese autonomous companies.

China is Not Very Welcoming Towards Foreign Autonomous Companies

Tesla incidentally does not have permission to offer its full self-driving (FSD) in Chinese cities. Notably, in 2021, the world’s second-largest economy banned Tesla cars from some government compounds over “spying concerns” as the cars come fitted with cameras to assist with self-driving.

While Musk denied that Tesla cars could be used for spying, it did not cut ice with China. He even started a new data center in China to store all data collected in the country locally.

Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk once predicted that the company would have 1 million robotaxis by 2020 – the company still does not have robotaxi operations – nor is its FSD “fully autonomous” as the name suggests.

This year, Dawn Project released a 30-second commercial calling out Tesla for what it said was “deceptive marketing.”

Over the last many years, Musk has been promising full autonomy in Tesla cars but the software is still not L4. Musk meanwhile believes that Tesla leads competitors by a wide margin when it comes to autonomous cars. The Tesla CEO is also working on his AI startup named TruthGPT.

In the US, Alphabet-backed Waymo and General Motors-backed Cruise are testing autonomous cars in select cities.

Autonomous Driving Companies Are Posting Massive Losses

Meanwhile, while markets are optimistic about the outlook for autonomous cars and their impact on the economy – companies in the sector are losing billions of dollars every year.

According to a report from Automotive News, investors have poured a whopping $160 billion towards self-driving companies over the last dozen years.

Cruise, which is backed by General Motors, lost $500 million in Q2 2022 and $900 million in the first half of 2022. Its accumulated losses surpassed $5 billion last year while the daily losses averaged around $5 million.

Last year, Ford wrote off its $2.8 billion investment in autonomous driving startup Argo AI – which eventually wound up its operations.

autonomous cars' market penetration
Source: Statista

All said, robotaxis looks set to shake up the economy with the penetration of L4 autonomous cars expected to rise to 1% in 2026 and further to 5% by 2030.

So far, the job of framing regulations for the nascent industry was left to unelected officials. However, as the penetration of autonomous cars starts rising, elected officials might also contemplate regulating the industry.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Mohit Oberoi.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Mohit Oberoi
B2C Expert
Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. He has over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last eight years and has written over 8,000 articles. Mohit has completed his MBA with finance as a major from ICFAI University India. He also holds a CFA charter and cleared all three levels in the first attempt only. Mohit’s work has been published in leading online publications including MarketRealistEconomywatchLearnBonds, and Buy Shares. He covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, tech stocks, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation. Mohit also has experience in managing multi-asset portfolios for HNI clients. He is a news junkie and loves tracking global political and economic developments.
Show more
View all posts by Mohit Oberoi
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
This Little-Known Issue About to Shake Up the Economy is Being Decided By Obscure Unelected Officials

Autonomous driving is among the emerging technologies that might shake…

Mohit Oberoi
18 seconds ago
Tech News
Kansas records lowest monthly sports betting handle since launch

Kansas Lottery has reported the lowest monthly sports betting handle…

Ollie Ring
2 hours ago
Gambling News
Rising Interest Rates & Inflation. Can New Meme Crypto Anarchy Coin Revolutionize Existing Financial System?

Anarchy Coin ($ANA) is a new player among meme cryptos…

Yash Majithia
2 hours ago
Crypto News
Revolutionizing Precious Metals Trading: Golteum Joins Chainlink BUILD
Michael Abetz
2 hours ago
Press Release
Can $1000 in Chimpzee Make you a Millionaire if Brands and Celebrities Join the Green Mission as Predicted?
Michael Abetz
3 hours ago
Press Release
Connecticut sports betting and igaming revenue rises for May despite lower handle
Ollie Ring
4 hours ago
Gaming
Massive Online Retailer Zalando Files Complaint Against EU – The Lines Created By Its New Regulation Continue to Blur
Ruholamin Haqshanas
5 hours ago
Tech News