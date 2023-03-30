This is What the Future of Air Travel Might Look Like – Buckle Up!

Traveling could drastically change in 50 years, with pulses for passports, biometric seating, adaptive hotels, and underwater sea safaris becoming the new norm.

In a recent report, British airline easyJet unveiled how the future of travel might look as technological innovations continue to transform more and more sectors.

The report, which has been put together by a group of leading academics and futurists, forecasts innovations in airport set-ups, air travel, accommodation, and holiday experiences that could completely change the way people travel by 2070.

The first prediction is about how users will get through airport security. The report claimed that instead of traditional passports, travelers will use their heartbeats to enter the airport.

“Much like fingerprints and the retina, every person’s cardiac signature is unique. Passengers’ heartbeat signatures and biometric details will be logged on a global system in the same way finger-print scanning technology works today.”

Furthermore, plane seats designed for efficiency and comfort will become the norm. The seats will also be smart, meaning that they will adapt to passengers’ body shape, height, weight, and temperature, providing the “ultimate tailored comfort flying experience.”

Likewise, in-flight movies could be screened straight into the travelers’ eyes via optoelectronic devices, replacing the need for onboard movie services.

e-VTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft) air taxis are expected to take 85% of passengers to the terminal, putting an end to the airport car park shuttle.

3D Printing to Make Accommodation Experience Far Better

With 3D printing technologies growing in popularity, 2070 travelers may not need to take their luggage away with them. Instead, they could simply choose from a selection of 3D-printed, recyclable clothes upon arrival at their hotel.

“3D printed hotel buffet food will allow holidaymakers to 3D print whatever they want to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner while reducing food waste,” the futuristic report said.

Moreover, hotel rooms are expected to have smart rooms, allowing passengers to line up their desired temperature and other preferred room specifications in advance of booking.

The report also predicted that a holographic personal holiday concierge will accompany passengers throughout their stay, providing them with assistance and all necessary information.

Hotels are also anticipated to adopt efficient ways of energy generation, one of which might include harvesting energy from guests’ footsteps.

Time-traveling to Become a Norm by 2070

Another bold prediction for how traveling could change by 2070 is the idea of “time-travelling.”

Using haptic suits, passengers could journey into the past and immerse themselves in the live surroundings of historical sites – from visiting the Wonder of the Ancient World, the Colossus of Rhodes, to cheering among the crowds at the original Olympic Games in Greece, the report said.

“Try before you buy – bionic and Meta holiday previews ahead of going on holiday that allow you to experience locations before booking your holiday,” easyJet said.

In-ear devices aimed at translating the local language in real-time and allowing travelers to speak the local language could also be available, helping take the journey to another level.

“Innovation is in our DNA and we’re always challenging ourselves to think big and look at how we can make travel even easier for people all across Europe, both today and for generations to come,” easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said in a comment.

