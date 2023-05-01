The White House Is Already Planning For 6G Development And Rollout

Amidst concerns about Beijing’s quick advancements in the telecommunications industry, the US government is developing plans for the eventual deployment of 6G networks in an effort to give Washington a technological edge in the future.

The Race To 6G

Even as 5G still has years to go before it’s fully implemented, the White House met with government representatives, corporate executives, and academics on Friday to go through preparations for deploying 6G wireless technology.

The officials also discussed the lessons discovered from the introduction of 5G, one of which is that building the fastest data network is useless if not enough users can use it.

Although 6G technology is still years away, the Biden administration is making an effort to beat China back to the top spot in wireless connectivity while also carefully planning for future technologies that will be crucial to both national security and the general economy.

During a press call, a security official for the US government said, “It’s imperative that we start to look at these issues early,” adding that the White House wants to “take the lessons learned from 5G about the importance of early involvement and resilience,” and apply that to developing a 6G network that “optimizes performance, accessibility, and security.”

According to A CNN report on the same, the new 5G technology promised significantly enhanced performance in terms of speeds, reliability and zero lag time when compared to 4G, opening the door to everything from new surgical procedures and safer transportation to more immersive video games.

Anne Neuberger, Biden’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technology and one of the meeting attendees said the goal of the workshop “was to talk about how we get the technology and policy right to ensure that we can lead in this space.”

She added that for now at least, “the jury is still out on how 6G will look.”

China already began the 6G race in 2020 when it successfully launched an experimental satellite that contains potential 6G technology candidates in an effort to test the effectiveness of the 6G frequency range in space.

Additionally, China is also leading in the extensive use of 5G seeing as after it launched the new network, Beijing exploited the technology to promote national security objectives and increase its market dominance in the global telecoms sector, which is one of the US’s goals.

An Underutilized 5G Network

While most of the world is still trying to get up to speed with 5G, many telecommunication consumers are using 4G networks.

The case is similar in the US although the rollout of 5G infrastructure is mostly complete with the final few carriers launching their 5G services in 2022.

Despite these efforts to advance, according to ABI Research, by the end of 2023, more than 270 million users will be using 4G connectivity, as opposed to just over 170 million 5G subscribers.

Additionally, an analyst at ABI Research, Leo Gergs, claims consumers do not feel the need to pay extra for 5G connectivity because the development of 5G infrastructure in the United States has taken longer than initially anticipated.

“For consumers, the performance of 4G connectivity is good enough, so that they are less willing to pay an additional fee for the low latencies or faster data rates that 5G promises to consumers,” he said.

Even though it is uncertain what 6G will look like, the US administration anticipates being able to build faster networks to support applications in the fields of health, energy, transportation, water, and agriculture by merging aspects like artificial intelligence, cutting-edge software, cloud computing, and cutting-edge semiconductor chips.

According to Nokia, 6G will enable a world in which “the digital, physical, and human worlds will seamlessly fuse.” By 2030, the tech company hopes to get it on the market.

Unfortunately, as a result of talking about 6G so early, the U.S. wireless companies that are having problems persuading Americans to appreciate the benefits of greater 5G speeds and subscribe to it may suffer.

While some users might be able to download feature-length movies more quickly using 5G, the technology is ultimately expected to help launch the self-driving car industry and enable surgeons to perform patient operations from a distance.

And as if that is not fast and transformative enough, when they become available, 6G speeds are anticipated to be up to 100 times faster than projected 5G rates.

