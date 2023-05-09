The US Army is Deploying Tactical USB Hubs for Infantrymen

The United States infantry troops will soon be using Next Generation Hubs (NGH), rugged wearable USB devices, which will function as control nodes for the Nett Warrior System—a network-connected kit.

As reported by The Registry, the US Army has been searching for a connected-tech edge for its infantry soldiers for some time but the contract with defense firm Elbit America will see 33,000 NGHs supplied for its infantry troops.

Nett Warrior Integrated Tactical Network

The US Army lauds the Nett Warrior System, which was named after the Medal of Honor recipient Colonel Robert, for its impeccable design that allows it to use “commercial smart devices with tactical applications networked through the Integrated Tactical Network.”

With its own Tactical Assault Kit Software system and applications, Nett Warrior comfortably delivers “map-based situational awareness” for both individual soldiers and their squad mates.

As a cross-platform system, Nett Warrior supports applications on Windows, Android, Linux, and web browsers. In addition, the system can function across military branches and in collaboration with the federal government and host nation partner operations, the Army explained.

With SDK available for the platform, it would be an uphill battle for opponents who would be trying to infiltrate the system.

Tactical USB Hubs Eliminate Shortfalls in Radio Communications

Usually, when individual teams, squads, and platoons are in the field, their only means of communication is via radio communications be it to the headquarters (HQ), to receive orders and even get updates on allied actions as well as enemy movements.

However, radio communications are known for their unreliability which means that soldiers will find themselves in situations where the fog of war becomes so dense that both friendly fire and enemies alike become targets.

The circumstances become so think for units that have been dismounted to keep updates on allied and enemy actions coming. Often a squared-away radio man is needed to keep track of real-time occurrences, which means without such a mitigation the situation on the ground could escalate fast.

According to the US, the Nett Warrior system and NGH will eliminate downtimes in communication, keeping soldiers in the field updated via individual integrated soldier systems.

Other components that may be linked to the NGH within the Nett Warrior system encompass targeting instruments, laser rangefinders, night-vision capabilities, thermal imaging, and even futuristic technology like compact personal drones intended for safer reconnaissance.

Some readers might be aware of one of the somewhat unsuccessful hardware endeavors the Army has pursued Nett Warrior alongside Microsoft, whose HoloLens glasses have undergone testing by the Army since 2018.

The military deployment of the HoloLens was previously delayed in 2021. By the end of 2022, the HoloLens had been underperforming in Army evaluations, with a Department of Defense report discovering that the headsets resulted in “mission-impacting physical discomforts” such as headaches, eye strain, and nausea.

Consequently, in January this year, Congress withdrew funding for the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), except for research dedicated to developing an enhanced version.

The upcoming version 1.2 of IVAS is scheduled for testing in FY 2025. This version is designed to separate the controller and computer components, making it easier for Nett warriors to carry

Elbit’s $25 Million Contract Awarded in January

The US Department of Defense initially awarded the $25 million contract to Elbit for its Next Gen Hubs in January to deliver rugged 33,000 USB hubs.

Elbit did not mention the contract’s monetary value when the company announced the project, however, its description differed slightly from the US Army.

It’s unclear if any changes have been made to the NGH contract that was awarded earlier this year. A definitive answer regarding any modifications remains unknown at this time. Elbit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Similar Articles: