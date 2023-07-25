The Time Has Come - Elon Musk Rebrands Twitter to X

Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has announced his intention to rebrand the popular social media platform, even including its famous blue bird logo.

Musk Tweeted that:

Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.

Musk has been referring to his Twitter acquisition as X Corp almost since the day he bought it. He has already taken steps to make this the official legal entity name.

His idea is to turn Twitter into a super app that can perform any number of tasks all within the app, similar to the insanely successful WeChat app.

He plans to go through the platform rebranding and replace the well-known Twitter bird logo with an X logo.

𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

The change has already begun and the app’s blue bird will be replaced within days.

Musk even posted a short teaser animation of an X graphic on a black background, announcing what is to come.

Musk has Made Plenty of Changes on Twitter

Musk has made a number of significant changes to the platform since his $44 billion acquisition last year, and his recent interactions with Twitter users clearly indicate that new changes are coming.

He made it clear that he intends to turn Twitter into an everything app. He also recently created a poll asking users whether they think the platform’s default color should be black.

Change default platform color to black — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk’s modernization and other changes on the platform might help put it back under the spotlight, as Twitter recently received a serious competitor in the form of Meta’s Threads platform.

Threads attracted tens of millions of users within days, climbing up to hundreds of millions after a few weeks.

Musk and Twitter even threatened to sue Meta for stealing trade secrets by hiring former Twitter employees and using their insider knowledge against Twitter.

Musk also has a history of making public announcements and making things official, only to then change his mind and try to take things in a different direction.

He recently said that advertisers are coming back to Twitter, but he also continued to upset the platform’s users, contributing to the platform’s uncertainty. For example, he revealed that the platform would temporarily limit the number of posts users could view, which resulted in a strong backlash.

Will a New Platform Rise from Twitter?

Twitter’s blue bird logo has been around for so long that it is now a part of the platform, and it is recognizable by people around the world.

Losing it to Musk’s obsession with naming everything “X” could potentially harm the platform.

However, in light of his takeover, the launch of Threads, and all the recent changes, maybe this is exactly what the platform needs.

Many have argued for months that Twitter has changed and that it is not Twitter anymore, and Musk’s desire to rebrand it could confirm it for the community.

His vision of the platform is something else, and he has certainly made moves to implement changes. It may very well be his intention to make the users stop thinking of Twitter as Twitter and accept its new nature, goals, and leadership.

