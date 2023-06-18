  • Home
The Reddit Strike is Failing: Protesters Make a Great Example of How Not to Strike

Arslan Butt
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Reddit

The recent Reddit strike has failed to achieve its intended impact, serving as a notable example of how not to execute a strike. The strike emerged as a protest against API changes made by the platform, with users expressing their discontent and frustration.

Despite the backlash and strong community backlash, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has remained steadfast in defending the company’s decisions and business strategies.

In this update, we will examine the details of the Reddit strike and sheds light on the factors contributing to its lack of success.

Reddit Subreddits Go Dark in Protest Against API Changes

In a significant protest against Reddit’s API changes, over 300 subreddits, including popular ones like r/aww, r/music, r/videos, and r/futurology, have jointly announced an indefinite blackout starting on June 14.

The recent protest against Reddit’s API changes has shed light on the limited leverage moderators and users possess while highlighting a series of strategic mistakes made along the way.

Despite the widespread blackout and vocal opposition, Reddit seems relatively unaffected by the situation. Nevertheless, these developments can leave a negative impression on users, potentially leading to a departure from the platform, especially among those who rely on third-party apps like Apollo to access Reddit.

Lessons Learned: Protesters Make a Great Example of How Not to Strike

Throughout the protest, several critical missteps became evident. One of the notable errors was the premature announcement of the strike duration, giving Reddit ample time to prepare for the blackout. This unintentional disclosure undermined the element of surprise and weakened the impact of the protest.

Furthermore, the lack of a unified approach and the varying extension periods of the blackout among subreddits created inconsistency and diluted the overall message.

Steve Huffman’s Response to Protesters

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman’s response to the protest further highlighted the limited leverage of moderators and users. Steve Huffman acknowledges the protests, stating they will pass, and expects subreddits to come back online.

In an internal memo, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman addressed the recent backlash and protests over the company’s increased API pricing. Huffman acknowledged the noise and assured employees that the blackout will eventually pass, stating that the company anticipates many subreddits will come back online soon.

He emphasized the need to improve the product and warned employees about potential frustrations directed towards them in public due to the API pricing changes.

 

Huffman’s dismissive comments and lack of concern conveyed a sense of confidence from Reddit’s perspective.

Potential Implications for Reddit’s Relationship with Third-Party App Users

The consequences of the API protest could extend beyond the immediate situation. Users who access Reddit through third-party apps, such as Apollo and others affected by the API changes, might view the platform’s handling of the situation as disregarding their needs and concerns.

This perception could prompt these users to explore alternative platforms, searching for a more user-centric environment.

While Reddit’s revenue has not been significantly impacted by the protest, the aftermath could leave a lasting negative sentiment among users.

The potential loss of trust and the departure of a segment of the user base, especially those relying heavily on third-party apps, could have long-term implications for Reddit’s growth and user engagement.

The platform may need to address these concerns and reevaluate its approach to user feedback and platform changes to maintain a thriving and dedicated community.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
