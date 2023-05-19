The New Pixel 8 Pro Can Take Your Temperature

The upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro could come equipped with an infrared body temperature sensor, according to a leak of the feature rarely seen on phones, not even the world’s leading flagship smartphones.

Initially, speculation centered around the phone’s camera layout, which comprised of the usual three cameras and an LED flash. However, an unusual second cluster of sensor clusters appeared below the LED flash in the leaked renders.

Smartphone enthusiasts were quick to imagine what the cluster entailed, with some guessing it could be a LiDAR sensor while others settled on the possibility of the tech giant rearranging the layout such as the laser-autofocus array.

The actual reason for the second circle of sensor clusters turned out to be even weirder than anyone would have guessed – a body temperature sensor.

Smartphone-Mounted Forehead Temperature Sensor Now On Pixel 8 Pro

Kuba Wojciechowski, a renowned Android researcher got his hands on the first video of the new Pixel 8 Pro, currently hosted at 91mobiles. The researcher was again the first to leak the Pixel Fold.

First leaked video of the Pixel 8 Pro showing off the phone and it’s new thermometer feature. This phone looks I genuinely can’t wait for Pixel 8 series to launch. Please let Tensor G3 be better #Pixel8pro #googlepixel #teampixel #google Leaks are from 91 mobiles pic.twitter.com/mg3I2BRO3u — Neil Sargeant (@Neil_Sarg) May 18, 2023

The video released by Wojciechowski seems to be an internal demo where Google is showcasing a new feature – a temperature sensor.

Although no other mainstream phone manufacturer has integrated the temperature sensor into their devices, the feature is not new. It was first seen with some Chinese manufacturers who started experimenting with a smartphone-mounted forehead temperature sensor at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Three years later, it seems Google is ready to incorporate it on its flagship smartphone.

The video showcases a prototype of the Pixel 8 Pro, which can be identified by a distinct pattern on the rear, a feature often seen in Google’s prototype devices.

The camera bar design aligns with the previous renders, displaying all the lenses within a single, pill-shaped cutout.

Wojciechowski’s video reveals that the white circle represents the temperature sensor and an accompanying report by 91mobiles, shows that this sensor functions as an infrared thermometer, similar to those commonly found in contactless temperature measuring devices.

To take your temperature, you need to place the back of the phone near your forehead without touching it, and then swipe it across your forehead towards your temple over a four-second period.

This process appears to be somewhat complicated to carry out and it seems to run into many errors.

It is worth mentioning that the video appears to be fake to some extent with several on-screen graphics.

The Pixel 8 Pro display was not actually shown in the video. Instead, the video was shot with the phone powered off and the screen image was embedded into the video after the fact. This type of filming is often used in ads and instructional videos.

However, a fake video does not necessarily mean misleading, as the report shows the temperature sensor feature is currently in testing among Googlers with the video likely to have been a quick demo for the company’s employees.

The video revealed other features of the Pixel 8 Pro such as a new flat screen different from what Google has put on other flagship devices–the distorted curved display.

The Pro Model in the video featured a mirror finish on the aluminum, which many people dislike as the Pixel 7 Pro’s mirror finish often gets scratched, sometimes as soon as you take it out of the box.

Intriguingly, the matte aluminum finish found on the cheaper Pixel 7 and 7a turns out to be a lot more durable in comparison in addition to feeling much better.

Is A Smartphone Mounted Temperature Sensor Viable?

Smartphone-mounted body temperature sensors have been touted as a potential solution for monitoring individuals’ health and became relevant in some regions during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this technology may not be practical in the modern world due to several reasons.

Firstly, these sensors are less accurate than traditional temperature measuring devices as they rely on infrared radiation emitted from the skin.

Secondly, there is a risk of inaccurate temperature readings in individuals with darker skin tones due to differences in skin pigmentation.

Lastly, concerns have been raised regarding privacy and security when using smartphone-mounted sensors for health monitoring, as Ben’s gadget reviews explains in his review of the thermal camera.

As reported, the use of smartphones can also result in the heating of biological tissue and an increase in body temperature, which can further complicate the accuracy of readings.

Therefore, while smartphone-mounted body temperature sensors may seem like a promising solution for monitoring health parameters, there are concerns about their accuracy, sensitivity, and potential risks that need to be addressed.

Moreover, the idea of swiping a phone across the face may not sit well with most people and seems tacky to some extent and weird at best. Besides, even though some people may prefer to know their body temperature, does it make sense to carry the device in their pocket all the time?

