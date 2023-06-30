The Multibillion Dollar Creator Economy is About to Be Revolutionized With Generative AI Tools

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has, within a short period, dynamically changed the content creator economy, which is expected to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% between 2023 and 2030.

Global Content Creator Market Growth

The market, valued at $25.6 billion in 2022, could be worth $47.2 billion by 2032, according to Future Market Insights.

While the meticulous value of the creator economy tends to vary depending on the research platform consulted, a report by HubSpot reveals that over 50 million people are currently contributing to this innovative space.

“The content creation market adoption trends are in a higher trajectory owing to the benefits associated with it, including precise targeting, cheap operating costs, ease of measurement and adjustment, high return in investment (ROI), brand extension, a focus on conducting business and segmentation,” the HubSpot report states.

Data by Statista reveals that the number of content creators worldwide stood at 303 million, according to a survey carried out across nine regional markets in May 2022. These users regularly update their activities on the internet as content creators.

In the assessed markets, Brazil stood out with 106 million content creators, outpacing the United States, which accounted for around 86 million creators during the same timeframe.

Content creators are individuals who utilize social media and online platforms to share their personal experiences through user-generated content.

Although their follower base might not be as extensive as that of influencers, these creators are recognized for their ability to engage users more powerfully, owing to the formation of closely-knit, topic-specific communities.

“We’ve gone from an ‘influencer’ strategy to a ‘creator’ strategy, which means that the creator is actually a part of the marketing mix,” Senior Marketing Manager at HubSpot Creators Hudson Andrea said in a related report. “This requires a significant amount of understanding what motivates creators, how omnichannel campaigns can bring creators even further into the fold, and why creators are an integral piece of the puzzle.”

Driving Growth with Generative AI

The launch of large language models (LLMs), like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, had a direct impact on the content creation market. The adoption of generative AI tools bolstered by a surge in related venture capital investments has curved a never seen growth pattern in the industry.

Generative AI tools beyond ChatGPT are launching in the market at an astronomical rate, and this is driving the adoption of cloud computing services as well as “the demand for the digital content creation” tools and services, researchers at Grand View Research said in their latest report.

Content creation is the process of generating and curating ideas or information across various forms of media within specific contexts. This could range from text, photographs, and graphics to audio and video files or animations.

It’s a powerful tool that allows businesses to engage with their target audience, contributing to brand growth and driving the demand for content creation.

Factors such as increased IT spending, the advent of cloud computing, and the acceptance of AI are key drivers propelling the global content creation market.

By generating tailored materials like blog posts, case studies, white papers, and e-newsletters, businesses can effectively reach their desired audience, thereby encouraging the uptake of content creation.

Given the surge in online traffic and the expanding reach of internet services, content creation has become an essential tool for B2B communication.

Individuals and businesses alike are in the race to find the best all-around AI-powered assistants to reduce the burden of content creation and marketing. Furthermore, the influx of AI content creation tools in the market is adding to the complexity of navigating through this landscape.

According to Renaissance Rachel’s blog post on “Best AI Content Creation Tools,” these novel innovations are the easiest way for brands and individuals to “optimize your content for SEO, save time, and generate better content ideas.”

Premier AI marketing tools enhance the brand’s marketing approach by optimizing content, such as blog posts. They also enable them to rank highly in search results, thus, amplifying online visibility.

Although Renaissance Rachel explored up 16 best AI content creation tools, those that made it into the top five are GrowthBar, WriteSonic, CopyAI, Scalenut, and Outranking. However, Individuals and businesses with content creation needs may want to check out tools such as Surfer, Simplified, Article Forge, Narrato, and Ink for All.

Almost all these generative AI tools charge a subscription fee. Therefore, it is recommended to consider your content creation and marketing needs before settling on any of the tools. Some tools provide all-in-one services like content writing, copywriting, and AI-powered SEO.

Generative AI Startups Luring Venture Capital Firms

Venture capital firms have, since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT late last year, been pumping billions of dollars into the generative AI industry.

Microsoft’s golden handshake with OpenAI saw the Big Tech company become an instant AI success. Hence, the rise in investor interest, with venture capital firms hoping to join the race and make a significant impact in the future of AI.

One such startup is Typeface, which Decrypt reported to have raised $100 billion during its Series B funding round. Led by Salesforce Ventures, this round elevated Typeface to unicorn status, valued at $1 billion.

We just announced $100M in new funding to accelerate personalized #GenAI for enterprises everywhere. Excited to have closed our Series B round with top-tier investors like @SalesforceVC, @lightspeedvp, @MadronaVentures, @GVteam, @MenloVentures, @M12vc. A big thank you to all our… pic.twitter.com/aaXXzP9kw5 — Typeface (@typefaceai) June 29, 2023

Typeface’s Series B round saw additional participation from leading venture capital firms, including Google Ventures, Microsoft’s M12 Venture fund, Madrona, Lightspeed Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

The AI Startup earmarked that the raised capital is primarily for expansion, fostering innovation, and enhancing its generative AI platform.

“By combining the strengths of generative AI platforms with our brand-specialized knowledge, we have eliminated the barriers for enterprises to harness generative AI,” Abhay Parasnis, founder and CEO of Typeface, said in a press statement. “Typeface empowers every enterprise to create high-quality, personalized content that aligns with its unique voice.”

Earlier in February, Typeface secured a $65 million Series A funding round, supported by Lightspeed, Google Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and M12.

With the Series B round coming in just about five months, it shows the spike in interest for generative AI products, services, and solutions.

Generative AI Could Be A Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

There are many startups clinching partnership deals and backing from renowned venture capital investors. Just a few weeks ago, McKinsey, a worldwide management consulting firm, unveiled a report suggesting that generative AI has the potential to evolve into a multi-trillion-dollar industry, largely attributable to its wide-ranging applicability.

Nevertheless, the digital content creator market is diverse and fiercely competitive, with a multitude of both global and regional players.

To thrive in such a challenging ecosystem, key stakeholders must adopt strategies like forging strategic alliances and partnerships and undertaking mergers and acquisitions aimed at expanding their operational reach and maintaining their market standing.

Related Articles

This article was written for Business 2 Community by John Isige.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage