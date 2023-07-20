Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

There is no doubt that data privacy regulation is fractured across the globe. With almost every country pursuing a different approach, companies operating internationally face a patchwork of requirements that is complex to navigate and comply with. But a truly harmonized system has proven elusive.

The United States has taken a largely hands-off approach, favoring a self-regulatory model that gives companies flexibility but provides little meaningful protection for individuals. The lack of a federal privacy law means that there are gaps in oversight and enforcement.

Meanwhile, the European Union has some of the strictest privacy laws in the world with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It imposes hefty fines on violators and gives European citizens rights over their data. While ambitious, experts debate how effective the GDPR has been in practice.

Beyond the US and EU, China has implemented a state-centered system that allows the sweeping collection of personal data to facilitate government surveillance and control. This model threatens human rights and freedoms. Authoritarian regimes are increasingly copying China’s approach.

Countries are Flying Solo on Regulating Data-Sharing

Other countries are crafting unique solutions. Canada and Australia are developing comprehensive federal privacy laws that take a middle-of-the road stance. India recently introduced regulations focused on data localization that force companies to store data within the country. Finally, Africa has adopted the African Union’s data protection convention.

However, international data flows remain crucial for the global digital economy. Companies transfer data across borders every day – from security updates to emails to financial transactions. The current patchwork of agreements that facilitate these flows is fragile and inconsistent.

Some call for greater regulatory harmonization and a truly international model of data protection. But geopolitical tensions, differing national priorities, and disagreements over fundamental rights make substantial alignment unlikely anytime soon.

The complexity is set to grow as advances in artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and other emerging technologies generate increasingly large and sensitive data sets.

Most experts concur that a mix of multilateral cooperation, greater regulatory consistency, and interoperable data protection frameworks are needed. But progress will be incremental as nations prioritize sovereignty and domestic interests above all else.

Threads’ Inability to Launch in the EU Frustrates EU Users

In the meantime, companies and individuals face a murky landscape of competing and conflicting regulations that will remain difficult to navigate. Regulators and companies must innovate to find ways around bottlenecks while strengthening protection for individual rights.

But the lack of a coherent global vision for data governance risks creating fragmentation that ultimately hinders progress and innovation. The world needs a balanced, human-centric system that enables data-driven prosperity while safeguarding fundamental rights and freedoms. Achieving that ideal will require unparalleled international cooperation – no small feat in today’s geopolitical environment.

Big tech companies are increasingly feeling the sting of the lack of a coherent legal framework when it comes to global data transfer and Threads – the new Twitter-like application created by Meta Platforms (META) – has become a great example of the hurdles that these businesses can face if authorities from across the world don’t strike deals to regulate and authorize these operations.

Thus far, Threads is not available to users within the European Union as Meta is waiting for the approval of the European Commission as the brand-new Digital Markets Act (DMA), a regulation that aims to adequately regulate all-mighty social networks and digital advertising giants, has provisions that prevent apps from sharing data between each other.

Frustrated European users are starting to realize that what they previously saw as a largely bureaucratic piece of regulation can actually affect their day-to-day lives by limiting the extent to which they can access certain applications, software, and websites.

The data-sharing agreement recently signed by the US and the EU is a positive step toward harmonizing the two parties’ practices but implementing it and enforcing its rules in practice may not be as easy as it sounds.

