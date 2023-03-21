Text-To-Video AI Advances As Startup Runway Introduces New Model

Although current output from generative AI is crude, text-to-video is the next frontier. In the coming weeks Runway saysit will make its new Gen-2 generative video model available to consumers.

Text-to-image AI is now widely used, but text-to-video is still in its infancy. With this technology, you may input a description and have a comparable video created in any style you like. Although current technological advancements fall short of this ideal, Runway, an AI firm, today announced the development of a new AI video generating model.

Runway is a web-based video editor with a focus on AI features like pose detection and background removal. The business released its first AI video editing model, Gen-1, in February and contributed to the creation of the open-source text-to-image model Stable Diffusion.

In its first iteration, Gen-1, users could input a poor 3D animation or a shaky smartphone clip and apply an AI-generated overlay. An example of a clip that could be used for storyboarding or pitching a more polished movie is the one below, which combines footage of cardboard packaging with a view of an industrial plant.

Gen-2, in contrast, appears to be more focused on creating videos from scratch, albeit there are numerous limitations to be aware of. First, access is restricted, and second, the demo films supplied by Runway are brief, unsteady, and most definitely not photorealistic. According to Bloomberg News, customers will need to register on Runway’s Discord to be added to a waitlist for Gen-2, and a business representative, Kelsey Rondenet, told The Verge that Runway will “provide broad access in the coming weeks.”

To put it another way, all we currently have to evaluate Gen-2 is a demo reel and a few clips (most of which were already being advertised as part of Gen-1).

Even yet, the findings are remarkable, and the potential of text-to-video AI is clearly alluring, promising both fresh creative possibilities and fresh dangers from misinformation and other forms of misinformation. It’s also important to contrast Runway’s research with text-to-video studies published by industry titans like Meta and Google. These companies produce more sophisticated work (their AI-generated pieces are longer and more coherent), but not always in a way that represents the enormous resources these corporations have available to them. Runway, in contrast, has a crew size of just 45 people.

In other words, entrepreneurs are still producing innovative work in generative AI, including in the as-yet uncharted field of text-to-video.

