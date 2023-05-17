Tech News

Tesla Will ‘Try a Little Advertising And See How it Goes’ Says Elon Musk

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJoel Frank Last updated:

Tesla is going to “try a little advertising and see how it goes”.

That’s according to comments made by Tesla’s precocious CEO Elon Musk at the car maker’s 2023 annual shareholder meeting.

Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX and the owner of the Boring Company and Twitter.

Musk was speaking with YouTuber and financial analyst Kevin Paffrath, who suggested to Musk that Tesla could advertise lesser-known but awesome features of Tesla cars, as well as dispel false notions, such as Tesla cars being very expensive.

Musk agreed with Paffrath’s points, adding that “I think I hear your sort of larger point, which is that there are amazing features and functionality about Teslas that people just don’t know about, and although there’s obviously a lot of people that follow the Tesla account and my account… it is preaching to the choir, and the choir is already convinced.”

Tesla Set to Break From Its Long-held Non-Advertising Norm

In stark contrast to the vast majority of its major car-making competitors, Tesla has thus far not relied upon traditional means of advertisement.

“Our owners become our ambassadors”, Musk told an advertising magazine back in 2017.

As well as relying upon word of mouth, Tesla has employed non-traditional means of advertising, including email campaigns and referral programs, while Musk has also leveraged his huge social media following to promote the car maker.

In Twitter, Musk has the perfect platform on which to begin his Tesla advertising efforts.

Twitter has around 260 million daily active users, Musk tweeted in November last year.

And Twitter is in dire need of advertising revenue.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Musk said that advertisers are returning to the platform following an initial exodus last year following his takeover last October, and that business is now “roughly breaking even”.

Related Articles

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform

Our Rating

AiDoge crypto logo
  • Create & Share AI-Generated Memes
  • Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector
  • Presale Live Now - aidoge.com
  • Token-Based Credit System
  • Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards
AiDoge crypto logo
Learn More

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. Joel firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel has written for a variety of cryptocurrency and financial market media…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!