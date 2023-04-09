Tesla to Build Megapack Factory in China Amid Escalating Tech War with US

Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) would build a new factory in Shanghai to build Megapacks. It would be the company’s second factory in the country and the announcement comes amid growing US-China tensions.

Tesla would begin the construction of the plant in the third quarter of this year with production expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024.

The plant would have the capacity to produce 10,000 Megapacks units annually which are equivalent to 40-gigawatt hours of energy storage.

The plant’s capacity is similar to the company’s Megapack factory in California.

Megapacks are built by Tesla’s Energy business and help grids store electricity. Despite Elon Musk’s efforts the Energy business still accounts for a small part of Tesla’s revenues – partially because the core automotive business has been growing at a brisk pace.

In the past, Musk said that the Energy business would eventually become as large as the automotive business.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s new China investment comes amid escalating US-China tech war. The US wants to reduce its dependence on China and has been pushing domestic companies to move production away from the country.

President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act last year to limit the $7,500 EV tax credit for vehicles built in North America.

The Act also mandates battery sourcing rules – after which Ford and Toyota doubled down on battery production in the country.

Analysts believe that Tesla is among the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act as the company’s vehicles did not qualify for the tax credit in the previous regime.

Meanwhile, as has been the case with its Shanghai Gigafactory, Tesla would use the Megapack plant for domestic Chinese demand as well as exports.

Teala opened its Shanghai Gigafactory in 2019 and has since ramped up production capacity to around 1.1 million cars annually.

To put that in perspective, the company expects to produce about 1.8 million cars in 2023.

While Tesla does not provide the profit breakdown by region, the China Gigafactory is widely believed to be the most profitable and efficient plant.

Meanwhile, even as Musk has denied demand concerns multiple times the frequent price cuts portray a different picture.

Tesla has Cut Vehicle Prices Multiple Times in 2023

Tesla has cut the prices for its Model 3 sedan by $1,000 – bringing the YTD price cut to a cumulative 11%. The Elon Musk-run company has lowered the Model Y crossover price by $2,000 now which brings the YTD price on the base model to 20%.

The company’s inventories have also been rising as production has consistently outstripped deliveries,

For instance, Tesla’s production surpassed deliveries by almost 18,000 in the first quarter. Last year also, it delivered 1.31 million cars which were below the 1.37 million that it produced in the year.

Musk Might Soon Visit China

Musk is rumored to soon visit China in what could be a win-win for both parties.

The billionaire last visited China in 2020 days before the COVID-19 lockdowns were imposed. At that event, Musk danced on the stage which was among his most memorable “performances.”

Not many business leaders visited China since the pandemic. However, of late a flurry of business leaders including Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla have visited China.

Cook was all praise for China during the visit and hailed the relations between China and Apple.

Notably, amid a structurally slowing economy, China is looking to amend the relations not only with domestic tech companies but also with international companies.

China is Warming Up to Tech Companies

It also seems to be mending relations with Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma who was the face of the country’s tech crackdown.

After spending almost, a year abroad, Ma returned to China which was soon followed by the announcement of Alibaba’s split into six businesses.

Now, Alibaba has opened its AI chatbot for testing for select corporate customers.

AI is emerging as the new battleground not only between the US and China but also between Big Tech companies.

Musk meanwhile has been critical of AI and called it “dangerous” – adding that Tesla does not see AI helping it in manufacturing cars “any time soon.”

