Tech News

Tesla Steering Wheels Are Falling Off, And 120k Cars Might Be Affected as Firm’s Poor Quality Control Again Gets Blame

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageDominic Kimani Last updated:

tesla-model-y-car

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has put Tesla under intense scrutiny after some of its cars’ steering wheels failed off while on a drive. The problem is estimated to have impacted more than 120,000 cars.

Tesla Car Steering Wheels Fail Off While On Drive

Founded in 2003, Tesla is an American automotive and clean energy company. The firm is renowned for manufacturing electric vehicles, solar panels, roof tiles, and related products and services. The luxury carmaker is backed by Elon Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest billionaires.

Recently, the company has attracted a bad reputation after some of its car steering wheels failed off while on a drive. In a March 10 with Scripps News, Prerak Patel, one of the victims, shared how his car steering failed while on a drive.

During the interview, Patel revealed that he bought his new 2023 Tesla Model Y on January 24. Five days later, the new car’s steering wheel fell off while he was driving. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident. “I wasn’t sure what to do; I was really scared—kids were scared too,” Patel explained.

NHTSA Begins Probe On The Matter

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun to probe the matter thoroughly. The regulatory authority has confirmed receiving another incident involving Model Y, and it’s now pursuing investigations of more than 120,000 cars from the same batch.

Even though the exact cause of the issue is not yet identified, the regulatory authority has described the problem as a manufacturing defect. According to reports, the two new cars received repairs before delivery that involved removing the steering wheel.

In the meantime, the NHTSA has already recalled hundreds of thousands of Tesla cars over the same concern. The regulatory authority has associated the risky incidents with its Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta).

Tesla is not the first automaker to face such as problem. In October 2022, Toyota suffered a similar issue with its electric car brand SUV. After thorough investigations, the carmaker found that the issue was caused by a wheel supplier manufacturing the wheels with different specifications.

Related

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Dominic Kimani.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Dominic Kimani

Dominic is a Nairobi, Kenya based crypto news writer enthusiastic about NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, the Metaverse and blockchain tech in general, with five years experience in the field, alongside his own personal trading and investing journey. Dominic holds a Bachelor's degree in sports journalism, and has been blogging and producing…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!