Tesla Steering Wheels Are Falling Off, And 120k Cars Might Be Affected as Firm’s Poor Quality Control Again Gets Blame

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has put Tesla under intense scrutiny after some of its cars’ steering wheels failed off while on a drive. The problem is estimated to have impacted more than 120,000 cars.

Founded in 2003, Tesla is an American automotive and clean energy company. The firm is renowned for manufacturing electric vehicles, solar panels, roof tiles, and related products and services. The luxury carmaker is backed by Elon Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest billionaires.

Recently, the company has attracted a bad reputation after some of its car steering wheels failed off while on a drive. In a March 10 with Scripps News, Prerak Patel, one of the victims, shared how his car steering failed while on a drive.

THREAD : @Tesla is under federal investigation for a potential issue that could result in Model Y steering wheels falling off. Here's what we know. pic.twitter.com/m41476M2tZ — Scripps News (@scrippsnews) March 10, 2023

During the interview, Patel revealed that he bought his new 2023 Tesla Model Y on January 24. Five days later, the new car’s steering wheel fell off while he was driving. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident. “I wasn’t sure what to do; I was really scared—kids were scared too,” Patel explained.

NHTSA Begins Probe On The Matter

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun to probe the matter thoroughly. The regulatory authority has confirmed receiving another incident involving Model Y, and it’s now pursuing investigations of more than 120,000 cars from the same batch.

Even though the exact cause of the issue is not yet identified, the regulatory authority has described the problem as a manufacturing defect. According to reports, the two new cars received repairs before delivery that involved removing the steering wheel.

In the meantime, the NHTSA has already recalled hundreds of thousands of Tesla cars over the same concern. The regulatory authority has associated the risky incidents with its Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta).

Tesla is not the first automaker to face such as problem. In October 2022, Toyota suffered a similar issue with its electric car brand SUV. After thorough investigations, the carmaker found that the issue was caused by a wheel supplier manufacturing the wheels with different specifications.

