Tesla Software Update – Major Changes Coming to User Interface And More

Tesla is set to release a major software update that will reportedly include new features and upgrades to its user interface.

The update is currently being tested by Tesla employees and will likely be rolled out to customers in the coming weeks, according to a recent Twitter thread by Teslascope, a service that tracks Tesla software updates.

The update includes several new features, including the option to choose between two different font sizes, standard and large, which would allow users to read the interface better.

The update will also introduce a search feature to the settings and control menu, making it easier for users to access controls and settings quickly.

“Use the ‘Search’ function for quick access to controls and settings,” the company described these new features in the release notes, as reported by Electrek.

“Go to Controls > Search and enter a search term. Make changes directly from the result or tap the link to jump to that panel in Controls.”

New Upgrade to Bring Changes to Tesla’s User Interface

Vehicle owners should also expect changes to Tesla’s in-car user interface with the upcoming update.

For one, the company is adding photos and reviews of locations in a bid to improve the points of interest in its navigation system.

The left scroll wheel on the steering wheel used for media will now also allow drivers to control phone calls during a call.

– Scroll Wheel Customization

– Gear Chimes

– Passenger Seat Controls

– Get To Know Your @Tesla (seen in a few recent builds, but soft launched) pic.twitter.com/owMfrPjAip — Teslascope (@teslascope) April 10, 2023

Also, Tesla will allow customizations for the steering wheel scroll wheels with the new update, enabling users to adjust settings such as brightness and acceleration mode and perform actions like toggling the camera app, opening the glovebox, and saving Dashcam footage.

“You can adjust settings like brightness and Acceleration Mode, or perform actions like toggling the Camera App, opening the glovebox, and saving Dashcam footage,” the company said.

“Long press the left scroll button to bring up a list of functions and scroll through the list. To choose which function comes up by default, go to Controls > Display > Scroll Wheel Function.”

Furthermore, Tesla is introducing a new chime that sounds when changing gears, although this sound effect is optional.

For Model S and Model X, rear touchscreen controls will be able to adjust passenger seat controls, making it easier for passengers to enter or exit the rear seat.

Tesla to Add More Features With the New Upgrade

Tesla is also introducing an in-car on-screen vehicle manual named “Get to Know Your Tesla” to allow users to learn about the features of their Tesla vehicles.

Moreover, Tesla’s Zoom video calling app also received an upgrade and will now be available in more markets worldwide.

Finally, the company is inviting customers to suggest possible changes to the software, noting that the update is still in the developmental phase and that some features might change by the time it is released.

The new set of updates comes as the giant electric carmaker has been under increasing scrutiny over technical malfunctions and security breaches in recent times.

As reported, researchers from French cybersecurity firm Synacktiv were able to “fully compromise” a new Tesla Model 3 during the Pwn2Own 2023 hacking conference, gaining control of its safety systems and breaking into its infotainment system.

Last month, a Tesla owner unknowingly unlocked someone else’s Tesla in a parking lot and the app allowed him to drive it.

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has also launched a new probe into Tesla after complaints that steering wheels have fallen off some of the cars while driving.

