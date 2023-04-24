Swedish Police Raids Offices of Mullvad VPN and Finds no User Data

The offices of Mullvad VPN, a company that offers anonymous web browsing services, were raided on 18 April by the National Operations Department (NOA) of the Swedish Police.

The search warrant the company was served allowed the police to seize its computers in an attempt to obtain users’ data. However, authorities left the Gothenburg-based building empty-handed after discovering that the service provider does not store any customer data.

Mullvad’s services follow a no-logging policy, meaning that the firm does not keep any record of user activity or logs. “The underlying policy of Mullvad is that we never store any activity logs of any kind. We strongly believe in having a minimal data retention policy because we want you to remain anonymous”, the company’s website states.

Earlier this month, Mullvad partnered with The Tor Project to launch an anonymous web browser that functions outside the Tor Network called the Mullvad Browser. This product is powered by the VPN technology offered by the Swedish company.

The execution of this search warrant roughly a few weeks after the product was announced is a bit coincidental and authorities may have believed that they could identify criminals who use these services – VPNs and dark web browsers – by raiding the offices of Mullvad.

Here’s How Mullvad Hides the Identity of its Users

Since no e-mail, phone number, or name is provided when accessing the VPN service, nobody, not even the company, can track a person’s internet footprint. Instead, Mullvad assigns each user a number and a limited amount of time for them to use the application to mask the origin of their internet connection.

However, it may still be possible for authorities to match a user’s personal information with the activity of a numbered account as some of the payment methods supported by Mullvad comply with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

For those who would like to remain anonymous, Mullvad supports cash and crypto payments. In the case of cash, users may only send an envelope with the number of their accounts and the amount corresponding to the time they would like to add to said register.

Meanwhile, crypto payments come from digital wallets and the identity of those who own them does not have to be disclosed as services providers in the industry typically don’t enforce traditional banking’s Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols.

Despite the fact that some payment methods may expose customers’ data, this is just temporary as Mullvad assigns each account a token that may disappear in a period ranging between 40 and 120 days so the account number does not have to be disclosed to payment processing platforms like Stripe and PayPal.

Government Have Not Always Been Fond of Services Like Mullvad and Tor

The relationship between governments and user privacy protocols has been complicated for decades. In 2013, the Tor Project revealed that they received $1.8 million in funding from the United States government despite the attempts of the National Security Agency (NSA) to take down the network, which were taking place almost at the same time.

In December 2014, the developing team of The Tor Project informed the public that they had learned about an orchestrated attack on their network that would be executed via the seizure of a certain number of its servers. However, the company reported days later that no incidents occurred.

VPNs and anonymous web browsing tools are used by both good and bad actors. For example, users in locations where the government restricts access to certain corners of the web may turn to this software to bypass the blocks.

Moreover, politicians, journalists, and law enforcement agents may use these applications to access the web anonymously.

