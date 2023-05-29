Survey Finds that Students Are Already Substituting Tutors with ChatGPT

ChatGPT, a generative AI solution created by OpenAI, has rapidly gained popularity since its November 2022 launch for its ability to provide written answers to complex questions across a wide range of topics. For students, this means having a virtual tutor available for them around the clock.

A recent survey performed by Intelligent.com to over 3,000 high school and college students along with over 3,000 parents highlighted both the appeal and limitations of ChatGPT as an educational tool.

First of all, it seems clear that ChatGPT is already shaping the tutoring business as nearly all students that participated in the survey claimed that they have eliminated some of their classes and used the technology as a substitute instead.

One staggering finding showcased by Intelligent.com is that as much as 95% of the students who responded said that their grades have improved since they started using the tool. Moreover, 90% of the respondents said that they prefer ChatGPT over a human tutor.

“As a current student using ChatGPT, I have found it to be a helpful and convenient tool for studying,” one of the students commented. He further added: “Unlike seeing a tutor, ChatGPT is available 24/7 and can answer my questions immediately”.

Parents and Students Agree that ChatGPT is More Effective than Tutors

Both students and parents seem to agree that ChatGPT is more effective than tutors in the learning process with 85% of the former and 96% of the latter having favored the technological tool.

Meanwhile, those who believe that tutors are more effective justified their answer by emphasizing the value of human interactions and tutors’ ability to foster students’ interest in certain topics by using their charm and charisma – something that the software created by OpenAI obviously lacks.

Despite these seemingly threatening findings, not all tutors appear to be worried about the risk of losing their jobs over this ground-breaking technology.

In this regard, one of the teachers surveyed by Intelligent.com commented: “The bond between student and teacher, one of trust, encouragement, and bearing witness to the student’s learning journey, is in my opinion what promotes true learning and growth in a way that prompts and computer-generated responses just can’t.”

Most students turn to ChatGPT for math classes and have effectively replaced their tutors in this particular field while the other two most popular subjects are hard sciences and foreign languages.

Fully Autonomous AI-Powered Education is Not Yet Here

Some experts argue that ChatGPT still falls short of providing the full benefits of human tutoring. Tutors do much more than simply provide content knowledge – they structure study time, diagnose learning difficulties, give encouragement and motivation, and develop trusting relationships with students that foster true learning and growth.

Educators believe that the human element of connection, care, and practical guidance will always remain invaluable for learning.

Even though tools like ChatGPT hold promise, it is certainly possible that the technology could serve primarily as a complement to – not a replacement for – human teachers and tutors for the foreseeable future.

To that end, intelligent tutoring systems that incorporate AI capabilities while maintaining a human role may be the most reliable solution, for now, as fully autonomous AI teaching and learning tools have not yet reached the level of sophistication required to fully substitute human tutors.

The debate highlights a key question: As AI tools evolve, how can they best support – rather than substitute for – the irreplaceable role of human teachers? While students have embraced ChatGPT, they may overlook what makes great educators great – their ability to inspire, motivate, and cultivate human potential that AI has yet to match. True learning stems as much from the human bond between student and teacher as it does from information exchange.

