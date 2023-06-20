  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Sudden Facebook Algorithm Change Dramatically Lowers Traffic For News Websites, Devastating Many

Sudden Facebook Algorithm Change Dramatically Lowers Traffic For News Websites, Devastating Many

Lloyd Rick
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Sudden Facebook Algorithm Change Dramatically Lowers Traffic For News Websites, Devastating Many

Several news and media websites reported a severe drop in traffic to their websites recently, and they traced the issue back to Facebook.

Apparently, the social media giant updated its algorithm earlier this year, in May, which strongly affected a growing list of publishers.

While the digital news business is becoming increasingly frail, the change is even more troubling than it would be under better circumstances.

Publishing companies no longer have a choice but to rely on social media for self-promotions, and Facebook’s new changes were devastating to many of them.

Meta Ignored Requests for Comments on Algorithm Change

Publishers said that they deserved transparency from the company, but Meta failed to communicate, even failing to respond to direct requests for comments or explanations.

Still, some inside sources were willing to share certain details, such as that the shift started in February 2023. Over the months, things started escalating.

Robert Chappell, Executive Editor at the nonprofit news outlet focusing on communities of color Madison 365, stated,

There’s been a significant downward trend, and it’s an important platform for us because our audience is disproportionately on Facebook. It makes up about 25% of our traffic. You never know what’s going to change. It makes it hard to plan for the future.

However, publishers have discovered that the number of clicks coming from Facebook has been dropping for about a year now.

The drop accelerated in May of this year, according to Echobox. Echobox is a data-collecting company that collects and analyzes information from over 2,000 publishers from all over the world.

A Number of Businesses Crashed Due to Policy Changes

The share of traffic from Facebook crashed by as much as 50% in the last year for some publishers. Echobox’s CEO, Antoine Amann, said,

It’s difficult to say with certainty what the causes are, but Facebook has made no secret about its intention to deprioritize news on its platform and give greater precedence to video content, which by nature results in less clickthrough traffic.

He added that it can be very challenging for publishers to be in a position where they are at the mercy of third-party platforms like this.

Any algorithm change can severely impact their performance and revenues, and they have no control over what the platform will do next.

The turbulence in social media traffic has played a role in the recent collapses of numerous businesses in the news sector.

\Vice Media and BuzzFeed News are 2 of the largest recent examples.

Other struggling news firms, such as Insider, have also mentioned that the severed connection to Facebook played a big role in causing a decline in traffic.

Insider’s Editor in Chief, Nicholas Carlson, said that Traffic is down. Subs are down. Video views are down.

That was true two weeks ago and has been true for months, so I’m not talking about the impact of a strike. I’m talking about a changing reading and watching environment where Facebook is no longer sharing links.

Publishers Continue to Depend on Facebook

Facebook is not unaware of the major ramifications for companies that depend on it for their businesses whenever it comes up with a new major change.

The company has even manipulated publishers in the past.

For example, in 2015, it introduced a “pivot to video” when it presented false metrics to get the publishers to make and post more videos.

This, in turn, led to a media industry-wide shift, where publishers invested heavily in video content production.

However, it was a waste of money since users were simply not interested in watching any of it.

Apart from that, some publishers have also noticed that Facebook is not only deciding whether or not users will see the news but also what kinds of news will show up in their feeds. Anything that was controversial or related to substantive policy news was suppressed, according to Chappell.

Facebook did not confirm it, but some leaked conversations did, as they revealed debates among executives regarding whether users should see more content judged as positive or negative.

For now, the digital media industry continues to depend on Facebook, and this dependence is very much one-sided.

In the past, Meta was threatening to block the news links on both Facebook and Instagram in California due to a bill that would force it and similar platforms to pay publishers for sharing news. While it didn’t block all news, it certainly did suppress it in some subtle ways.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Lloyd Rick.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Lloyd Rick
Tech Expert
I am a seasoned writer specializing in crypto, finance, and technology. With a keen interest in emerging trends and innovations, I deliver concise, engaging content that demystifies complex subjects. My goal is to empower readers by providing up-to-date insights and analysis on the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies, financial markets, and technological advancements.
View all posts by Lloyd Rick
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Sudden Facebook Algorithm Change Dramatically Lowers Traffic For News Websites, Devastating Many

Several news and media websites reported a severe drop in…

Lloyd Rick
1 hour ago
Tech News
Zoomers Have Over $360 Billion in Disposable Income but Distrust Brands

Generation Z, or Zoomers as they are commonly known, wield…

Alejandro Arrieche
3 hours ago
Tech News
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Dominance Skyrockets, Hits 50% in 1st Time in 2 Years But Analysts Say Its Vulnerable

The price of Bitcoin has witnessed a significant surge in…

Arslan Butt
5 hours ago
Crypto News
Meme Tokens May Be the Best Right Now, But Uwerx is Unanimous for Long-Term Investments
Michael Abetz
7 hours ago
Press Release
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Staunches Crypto Market’s Bleeding, Improving Market Sentiment But Is It Enough?
Ruholamin Haqshanas
9 hours ago
Crypto News
Apple Wants to Trademark Apples, The Fruit, And It’s Working
Mohit Oberoi
9 hours ago
Tech News
Meta Delays Its AI-Speech Generator, Acknowledging That It’s a Great Tool For Scammers
Nancy Lubale
16 hours ago
Tech News