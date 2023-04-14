Substack Notes is Civilised and Interesting – Twitter Might Have a Challenger

Twitter has been trying to compete with a series of other social media companies and has even launched their own subscription service, but Substack has hit back.

Substack Notes is a great way to keep communities interested

Substack Notes is a brand new feature that Substack has revealed, and gives writers the opportunity to stay in touch with their subscribers in a more personal and shorthand manner.

Today we're announcing Substack Notes. Notes lets writers publish short-form posts and recommend almost anything: quotes, links, images, and comments. It's coming soon and will look like this pic.twitter.com/jxDkjK0ix2 — Hamish McKenzie (@hamishmckenzie) April 5, 2023

Twitter is also entering the subscription space

Substack is a company that has thrived on its model of subscriptions for community-building, and has established itself to benefit enormously from the the decentralisation of media.

Anyone can start a Substack with minimal effort, and this business model has helped the company to grow over the past few years to rival the likes of Medium.

However, Twitter has now decided to also try and compete in the subscription space, with Musk opening the door for anyone to be able to monetise their

Elon faces accusations of censorship

Some journalists, such as Matt Taibbi, have complained about Musk’s censorious attitude when it comes to other platforms. Taibbi has been a long-term user of both Twitter and Substack, but has built his business as a freelance writer on Substack.

He was particularly concerned about the fact that Twitter has sometimes been accused of censoring or shadow banning links to alternative social media.

It remains to be seen whether or not Substack’s innovative manoeuvres will allow the company to stay dominant, or whether they will be outcompeted by Twitter in the coming years.

Relevant news: