Substack Launches a Social Network Called Notes – Here’s How it Works

The newsletter distribution platform Substack is launching a new way for writers and readers to interact with each other via a social-media-like feed where they will be able to publish posts and exchange comments.

The new product is called Notes and it will be rolled out in the next few days according to a blog post published today and written by the three co-founders of the platform. Notes intends to strengthen the connections between writers and other writers and, of course, between readers and their favorite content creators.

The co-founders emphasized that Substack currently enables over 35 million subscriptions including 2 million paid subscriptions from readers who enjoy the content shared by journalists, fiction and non-fiction writers, experts in different fields, and so on.

“Notes” Looks Like Twitter and Substack is Aware

The purpose of Notes would be to “drive discovery” across the Substack platform so readers can find authors that they would otherwise miss unless someone else points them in their direction.

According to the images shared by the team, the user interface will look pretty much like Twitter and they seem to be fully aware that this is the case. However, they emphasized, “the key difference is in what you don’t see”, referring to the, at times irrelevant, number of adverts that one is forced to have a look at when scrolling down platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Rather than competing for users’ attention, Substack is aiming to increase the visibility of creators who have something valuable to contribute to audiences that are already interested in the topics they discuss and write about.

“As we develop Notes, we will focus on building a system that lets people control the contours and boundaries of their subscription universe so that it is easy to keep trolls out and even easier to let valuable contributors in”, the three co-founders asserted.

Substack is Aiming to Reshape Social Media – Will They Succeed?

The announcement comes at a point when Twitter is undergoing significant changes under the leadership of the head of Tesla (TSLA), Elon Musk.

Millions of users have been confronted with the idea that how the micro-blogging platform has always worked is not necessarily the best and they have turned to some of its competitors like Mastodon to keep sharing and consuming content without the rather obnoxious and toxic interactions that users are accustomed to seeing in the platform created by Jack Dorsey.

How algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Meta Platforms (META) work is perhaps one of the most controversial aspects of their value proposition as users are often bombarded with content they don’t really want to see as they have progressively shifted from showcasing what your followed contacts posts to whatever the algorithm thinks you want to see – or should be seeing.

This change was primarily fueled by TikTok’s overnight success and the growing popularity of features that let users “discover” new content. The modification has worked like a charm to keep users engaged but it has not necessarily made social networks nicer.

Substack is apparently aiming to change things around but this initial blog post is not sharing too much about how the algorithm that will power Notes work or how much influence and power users will have over what is shown to them.

In their own words, the goal is not to “create a perfectly sanitized information environment, but to set the conditions for constructive discussion where there is enough common ground to seek understanding while holding onto the worthwhile tension needed for great art and new ideas.”

They conclude with the promise that the product “won’t feel like the social media we know today”.

Other Related Articles: