  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Study Shows Taurine, a Supplement Used in Red Bull, Slows Aging

Study Shows Taurine, a Supplement Used in Red Bull, Slows Aging

Henry Stater
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Taurine, an amino acid used in Red Bull and many other energy drinks, has been shown to slow aging in mice.

Vijay Yadav, a molecular physiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Parminder Singh, and a team of researchers found astonishing results in a recent study published in the prestigious journal Science.

The study looked at the effects of extra Taurine in mice, monkeys, and worms.

The researchers found that extra Taurine was so effective that it was able to increase the median lifespan of mice by 10 to 12%.

Taurine seemed to directly improve the health of the mice as well, improving the function of its brain, gut, immune system, muscle, pancreas, and fat. This is incredibly important for a life-lengthening drug as there is little point to living much longer if one is in extremely poor health.

These effects were also seen in the monkeys that received extra Taurine and in gut stem cells. C. Elegans worms had their median lifespans increase by a whopping 15% at the highest doses of supplemental Taurine used in the study.

The researchers aren’t yet sure if Taurine has a similar effect in humans but it is nonetheless quite promising.

What is Taurine?

Taurine is a bit of a strange beast in the world of amino acids. Most amino acids are strung together to create proteins but Taurine isn’t. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t have important functions within the body, however.

Taurine is used in energy production and is vital in helping digestion, brain development, and eye health. It is also an important neurotransmitter. This is why some energy drinks companies like Red Bull use Taurine. It suppresses receptors in the brain that normally trigger excitatory effects, supposedly causing a calming effect which may counteract the negative stimulating effects of caffeine.

This idea for this study was born out of observations that Taurine levels lowered as humans, monkeys, mice and other animals age.

Is Taurine a Fountain of Youth?

Taurine seems to be one of the most promising life-span-extending treatments that science has discovered. However, its effectiveness in humans has still not been shown in a rigorous scientific study. Even if it is shown to have an affect, it won’t be a miracle cure for aging.

This doesn’t mean we can’t get our hopes up a little and look into the amino acid more.
Taurine supplementation may also help improve the general health of people as well. Yadav and the other researchers painstakingly went through the data of about 12,000 to study the connection between Taurine levels and health.

The team found that people suffering from obesity or diabetes tended to have a lower concentration of Taurine in their blood. It’s important to note that this doesn’t prove that low Taurine contributes to these conditions. It merely shows a correlation between low levels of the amino acid and obesity and diabetes.

It’s certainly possible that obesity and diabetes cause Taurine levels to drop. The correlation is still quite interesting and absolutely merits new studies to dive deeper into Taurine’s effects. If it is found to help treat obesity and diabetes, the cheap chemical could reduce or even eliminate an inordinate amount of pain and suffering for many millions of people.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Henry Stater.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Henry Stater
Tech Expert

Henry is a managing editor at Business2Community.com with a passion for writing and informing others about cryptocurrencies and technology in general. He is a University of Michigan graduate who has been in the the cryptocurrency sphere since 2015. He has written a plethora of articles and newsletters for various publications including Benzinga, Fastblocks, Blockster and more. He likes to write about breaking news, in-depth technical breakdowns, high-level overviews and more. 

View all posts by Henry Stater
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Study Shows Taurine, a Supplement Used in Red Bull, Slows Aging

Taurine, an amino acid used in Red Bull and many…

Henry Stater
45 seconds ago
Tech News
Best Trending Meme Coins to Buy Now: TateGPT, Ribbit, Genslr, DexTools

The cryptocurrency market is facing uncertainty as two major players,…

Trent Rhode
5 mins ago
Crypto News
Best Altcoins to Buy Today June 12th – WSM, APT, YPRED, FLR, DLANCE, APE, LPX, ECOTERRA

The cryptocurrency market is holding steady following the correction caused…

Jimmy Aki
1 hour ago
Crypto News
Twitter Co-Founder Says Elon Musk is Turning Twitter Into Yahoo or MySpace
John Isige
2 hours ago
Tech News
Elon Musk Refuses to Pay Twitter’s Google Cloud Bill, Threatening Loss of Tools Fighting Harassment, Spam, and CSAM
Nancy Lubale
3 hours ago
Tech News
Is $PEPE Dead? Investors Are Jumping Ship to These Trending Altcoins
Joel Frank
3 hours ago
Crypto News
Memecoin Price Predictions: These 3 Memecoins Are Poised to Explode as Most Altcoins Crash
Joel Frank
3 hours ago
Crypto News

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!