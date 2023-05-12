Study Shows Small Developer Revenue From Apple App Store Rose 71% in Last 2 Years

On May 11, Apple released an independent study that “found resilience in small developers” who outperform large developers in terms of growth.

According to the study which was conducted by economists at Analysis Group, small developers on Apple’s App Store grew their businesses and reached more customers around the world.

The report also highlighted that the revenue of small developers on the tech giant’s App Store grew by 71% between 2020 and 2022. There was an above-average increase for U.S. developers who saw an 83% growth in earnings over the same period.

Small Apple App Developers Outpace Large Developers

Apple defines small developers as those “earning up to $1 million a year and with fewer than 1 million annual downloads” across all their apps in a given year.

The findings of the “Small Business Developers and App Creators on the App Store in 2022” study by Analysis Group released on Apple’s newsroom showed that”

… revenue growth for small developers active on the storefront since 2020 exceeded that of large developers as these entrepreneurs identified new ways to tap into the needs of their users.

According to the study, more than 90% of developers on the App Store were small developers in 2022. These developers saw their earnings increase across all categories.

The report also notes that “health and fitness, sports, and lifestyle apps from small developers” particularly saw their earnings multiply more than two times over the same period.

The study highlights that the growth enjoyed by the small developers is attributed to the global reach of the App Store which stretches across 175 countries and is accessible in over 40 languages.

It also revealed that 40% of downloads of apps from small businesses came from outside their home region and 80% of them had their apps on multiple storefronts.

The Analysis Group study also revealed that some developers are growing their revenue at a fast pace, growing “beyond small teams to scale their businesses to establish” global reach.

An excerpt from the report points out that:

Many developers who sold digital goods and services on the App Store and earned more than $1 million in 2022 were previously small developers. Of these global developers, 40 percent were either not on the App Store or had less than $10,000 in earnings just five years ago.

The report emphasized that a majority of new independent developers who joined the Apple App Store in 2022 came from across the world.

Approximately 25% of these new developers came from Europe, 23% were from China and 14 % from the U.S. Japan represented 4% of developer additions, and 35% of new developer signups came from other regions including Brazil, India and South Korea.

Apple has used this study to show how its App Store is helping small developers and entrepreneurs to grow. The tech company says that it provides a number of initiatives to support them on the App Store.

These include “the App Store Small Business Program, Apple Entrepreneur Camp, App Accelerators, and Apple Developer Academies.”

In January, the Cupertino, California-based American multinational revealed that it had paid out a record $320 billion to app developers since the launch of the App Store in 2008.

