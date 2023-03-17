Stripe to Power OpenAI Payments for ChatGPT and DALL-E And Incorporate GPT-4 Into its Own Services

Artificial intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI has chosen Stripe to power payments for its ChatGPT and DALL-E. As part of the collaboration, Stripe will also incorporate OpenAI’s GPT-4 into its products and services.

In a Wednesday blog post, Stripe announced that it will power payments to OpenAI’s generative AI technologies, ChatGPT and DALL-E, as the company moves to commercialize these tools.

“We’re excited to work with Stripe to monetize our flagship products,” said Peter Welinder, vice president of product and partnerships at OpenAI. “Beyond payments, Stripe is helping us with everything from recurring billing and tax compliance to automating our financial operations.”

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models. Released in November 2022, it has been fine-tuned using both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

Meanwhile, DALL-E is a machine-learning model created by OpenAI to produce images from language descriptions.

Both ChatGPT and DALL-E have found massive popularity over the past couple of months, with the former becoming the fastest-growing app in history.

OpenAI Launches Global Payments System Using Stripe

Stripe detailed that OpenAI managed to launch a global payments system for multiple product lines using the payment company’s suite of products

More specifically, Stripe Billing and Stripe Checkout are powering ChatGPT Plus, which is OpenAI’s premium subscription offering of ChatGPT, allowing it to offer different types of subscriptions.

Furthermore, OpenAI’s DALL-E uses Stripe Billing to allow users to purchase DALL-E credits, which enable users to generate new images.

Finally, Stripe’s Link allows OpenAI users to pay, on average, 40% faster by auto-filling saved payment details, while OpenAI is using Stripe Tax to enable it to meet its tax compliance obligations as it expands its global reach, the company said.

“As these new AI companies proliferate, we’re helping them with smart monetization strategies that get their products into more hands,” David Singleton, chief technology officer at Stripe, said.

Strip Incorporates OpenAI’s GPT-4 to Enhance User Experience

As part of the partnership, Stripe will also integrate OpenAI’s new technology, GPT-4, into its products and service experiences for users. Specifically, the company aims to use this technology to manage fraud and increase conversion rates.

Notably, Strip has already used GPT-4 to launch GPT-powered Stripe Docs, which will directly answer questions by summarizing the relevant parts of the documentation or extracting specific pieces of information.

“By integrating GPT-4, Stripe is giving our users the most advanced tools to help them build and grow online,” said Eugene Mann, product lead for applied machine learning at Stripe.

As reported, OpenAI unveiled GPT-4 earlier this week. It is the latest incarnation of the company’s ChatGPT and is capable of understanding text and imagery.

