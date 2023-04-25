Startup Engineering Fusion Reactors the Size of Shoeboxes Avalanche Energy Brings in $40 Million and Breaks Major Milestone

Avalanche Energy, a pioneering fusion energy startup, has just announced a significant achievement—200 kilovolts in its micro-fusion reactor.

Furthermore, the company has secured an impressive $40 million Series A funding round led by Lowercarbon Capital.

Following their $5 million seed round in 2021, this new capital will propel the development and optimization of their high-voltage orbitron prototypes, which have the potential to redefine the fusion technology landscape.

Since 2021, Avalanche Energy has been at the forefront of the nuclear fusion industry, developing micro-fusion reactors that are compact enough to fit in a shoebox.

Fusion Revolution: The Powerhouse of the Future in a Shoebox

This small form factor enables rapid development cycles at a relatively low cost, in stark contrast to traditional large fusion reactors that generally cost millions to billions of dollars and take years to build and test.

The potential applications of this innovative technology are extensive, spanning carbon-free energy generation, advanced space propulsion, and even transportation.

By adopting a test-fail-fix approach similar to rocket engine development, the company has been able to iterate and refine their hardware ideas swiftly.

This latest round of funding will allow them to expand their operations and run even more tests at an accelerated pace, ultimately aiming to deliver energy-producing micro-fusion reactors.

Micro-Fusion Reactors: The Green Tech Investors Can’t Ignore

Avalanche’s unique orbitron design is based on specialized electrostatic ion traps that confine fusion fuel ions in precessing elliptical orbits at exceptionally high velocities.

The density of ions is increased by co-confining high-energy electrons orbiting in the same direction, while ions that don’t fuse eventually deorbit and are removed from the device.

The immense potential of fusion technology to provide clean power without CO2 or other harmful emissions combined with the unique form factor of Avalanche’s micro-fusion reactor, enables an agile approach to development and a wide range of power applications.

Toyota Ventures is partnered to support Avalanche’s skilled team in their mission to unlock the full potential of nuclear fusion and help decarbonize the planet.

Since its launch out of stealth mode in January 2022, Avalanche Energy has experienced rapid growth and company now boasts a team of 25 accomplished scientists and engineers and has doubled the size of its testing facility in Seattle, WA.

In May 2022, the Defense Innovation Unit awarded Avalanche Energy a prototype contract to demonstrate the next generation of nuclear propulsion and power generation for spacecraft.

RELATED: