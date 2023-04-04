Spotify Sunsets its Clubhouse Competitor ‘Spotify Live’ as Locker Room App Acquisition Flops

Spotify has closed down its live audio app Spotify Live, which was seen as a direct competitor to the popular audio-based social media app Clubhouse.

“After a period of experimentation and learnings around how Spotify users interact with live audio, we’ve made the decision to sunset the Spotify Live app,” a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement.

The digital music streaming service said that it no longer makes sense for Spotify Live to operate as a standalone app, noting that it will continue to explore live features on its main platform.

“We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward to facilitate live interactions between artists and fans,” the company said.

Spotify initially made a foray into the live audio industry back in 2021 with its acquisition of Betty Labs, the company behind the audio-based social network app Locker Room. Spotify then rebranded and redesigned Locker Room into Greenroom.

In mid-2022, the company further incorporated the live audio capabilities from its companion app, Spotify Greenroom, within the main Spotify streaming app and rebranded Greenroom as “Spotify Live.”

The move to sunset Spotify Live comes as the standalone live audio app has ostensibly failed to gain significant traction compared to its market rivals.

How Spotify Tried to Stand Out From the Crowd

With all the fierce competition going on, Spotify was aiming to differentiate itself from Clubhouse by providing monetized opportunities.

Spotify Live intended to have its audience pay to subscribe to live sessions or recordings of sessions created by musicians, podcasters, and other content creators.

However, the company encountered trouble finding an audience for Spotify Live, and the platform failed to attract significant creators to broadcast as expected.

In addition, the company grappled with getting users to join in and interact during the live sessions.

This forced the company to cancel a host of live audio shows, including “Deux Me After Dark,” “Doughboys: Snack Pack,” “The Movie Buff” and “A Gay in the Life,” by the end of the year, signaling a scaling back from its previous ambitions.

It’s worth noting that Spotify isn’t the only company to pull back from live audio.

Social media giant Facebook integrated its Live Audio Rooms offering, which is its Clubhouse clone, into its Facebook Live experience last year. But the experience was short-lived as the platform discontinued the service by December.

Spotify Rolls Out New Offerings

Over the past couple of days, the music streaming service has been experimenting and rolling out new features as it strives to increase engagement and attract more eyeballs.

In early March, Spotify introduced a brand new user interface that included a vertical TikTok-style video feed. The new interface, aside from its usual musical recommendations, now includes a feed that can be scrolled up and down by users.

Furthermore, the streamer launched Smart Shuffle for users, which is a feature that prompts the system to keep adding new songs to a user-created playlist. The new recommended tracks will reportedly be similar in terms of “vibe” to the previous ones that the user handpicked.

Spotify also launched Niche Mixes, a new set of personalized playlists that combine familiar songs and new recommendations into specific categories, last month.

And just days ago, the company tested a new redesign of user profiles that comes with a more card-style to user profiles with added information about the person.

