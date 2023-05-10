Spotify Purges Tens of Thousands of AI Songs and Cracks Down on Bots

Tens of thousands of songs generated by Artificial Intelligence(AI) have been taken down by Spotify from AI music startup, Boomy, as the streaming platform tightens its regulations in response to complaints about fraud and oversaturation on other streaming services.

Boomy Faces Consequences For Artificial Streaming

Recent months have seen the emergence of AI-generated songs as well as the increasing amount of tunes flooding streaming platforms every day which has posed a major challenge to the industry and more specifically, artists.

One such company in the business of generating AI music is Boomy which was recently flagged by Universal Music, a recording company, to major streaming platforms due to unusual streaming activity on its tracks.

In response, Spotify took down about 7% of Boomy’s music resulting in tens of thousands of songs being removed from the company’s list of uploads. The songs were removed due to suspicion of“artificial streaming” which is where online bots impersonating human listeners are used to inflate the audience figures for certain songs.

“Artificial streaming is a longstanding, industry-wide issue that Spotify is working to stamp out across our service. When we identify or are alerted to potential cases of stream manipulation, we mitigate their impact by taking action that may include the removal of streaming numbers and the withholding of royalties. This allows us to protect royalty payouts for honest, hardworking artists,” Spotify said, confirming that it had taken down some Boomy content.

In support of Spotify’s move, Michael Nash, Universal’s chief digital officer said “We are always encouraged when we see our partners exercise vigilance around the monitoring or activity on their platforms.”

Boomy, which was launched two years ago, has been a major player in the AI music industry. The business enables users to generate AI songs by simply selecting different genres or descriptors of music such as “house beats” or “LoFi” after which they receive an “original track.”

The user can then upload the song to various streaming platforms, where they receive royalties for the track’s listens. So far, the California-based company claims that its customers have generated over 14 million songs.

Evidently, some people have been abusing this automated music strategy to produce false streaming traffic that can subsequently be illegally monetized. For this reason, Boomy was expelled from Spotify last week, but it now seems the business has been invited back to the service.

In a statement shared on its Discord channel this week, Boomy said it was “pleased to share that curated delivery to Spotify of new releases by Boomy artists has been re-enabled.” The company further warned that it is “categorically against any type of manipulation or artificial streaming.”

AI Anxiety in the Music Industry

However, it seems Spotify’s crackdown on Boomy began in April since on May 1, Boomy reported that Spotify has stopped allowing users to post music to the DSP and that some already-uploaded tracks had been deleted based on a report by the Music Business Worldwide publication.

The crackdown comes as the chief executive of Universal, Lucian Grainge, has been vocal in recent months about the excessive number of songs on platforms like Spotify, where 100,000 new tracks are added every day, along with the rise in systemic manipulation.

Grainge warned investors last week that “the recent explosive development in generative AI will if left unchecked, both increase the flood of unwanted content on platforms and create rights issues with respect to existing copyright law.”

On the other hand, CEO Daniel Elk of Spotify stated that AI-generated music is “cool and scary” and that it “could be potentially huge for creativity” during the company’s quarterly earnings call in April.

Elk added that the emergence of AI-generated music has “legitimate concerns” for the music industry, adding, “We’re working with our partners on trying to establish a position where we both allow innovation but, at the same time, protect all of the creators that we have on our platform.”

