Spotify Lays Off a Fifth of its Workforce as it Enters The “AI Era”

The Canada-based e-commerce software developer Shopify is announcing today that it will be letting go of 20% of its workforce – over 2,000 people – as the company is gearing up to enter the so-called “AI era”.

The announcement was made earlier today by the Chief Executive Officer of Shopify, Tobias Lütke. The press release was published alongside the firm’s quarterly earnings report covering the first quarter of 2023 and included other relevant developments like the sale of Shopify Logistics to a company called Flexport.

Those who are being let go will receive approximately 16 weeks of severance payment plus another week for every year of service at Shopify along with medical benefits and job placement assistance.

Also read: Best Website Builders for Small Business 2023 | Reviewed

Moreover, Shopify will let these departed employees keep their furniture but will ask them to return their work laptops for legal reasons. However, they are offering to pay for a new one.

AI is a Big Deal to Shopify and It Shows

Departing a fifth of a company’s workforce is no small thing. Even though most tech companies are engaging in similar efforts lately amid the changes that the global economy is undergoing, Lütke did not refer to that element as the leading cause for today’s decision.

Instead, he reasoned that the company is “heading into a decade of high velocity and massive change” – possibly hinting at the disrupting power of artificial intelligence on the business world.

In this regard, Lütke asserted that this is “the dawn of the AI era” and that his company is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these technological advancements to help its customers.

Also read: 8 Best POS Systems for Small Businesses: May 2023

“A copilot for entrepreneurship is now possible. Our main quest demands from us to build the best thing that is now possible, and that has just changed entirely”, the tech leader emphasized.

Shopify recently launched an AI-powered version of its consumer shopping mobile application called Shop. This revamped version of the app uses the popular generative AI technology from OpenAI – ChatGPT – to assist shoppers in finding products and responding to questions they may have about them.

In addition, the company revealed this month a new tool for its Shopify Magic solution that lets vendors create product descriptions with the help of an AI-powered assistant.

These two products and tools are evidence of the significant changes that artificial intelligence can bring to the Shopify platform. In addition, digital companies have been embracing AI for coding purposes as well, reducing the time that it takes engineers to perform updates, make changes to both their front-end and back-end infrastructures, and other similar tasks

Shopify Sells its Logistics Unit to Flexport for

Shopify has also agreed to sell its Shopify Logistics unit in exchange for a 13% equity stake in Flexport – the acquirer. Flexport was valued at around $8 billion in February last year when it raised nearly $1 billion in funding from multiple investors including… Shopify.

“Shopify has been building a world-class logistics solution that is port to porch – giving merchants speed, flexibility and affordability, all with a simple, seamless integration into the Shopify tools they already know and rely on every day.”, the company highlighted.

Also read: 90+ Amazon Statistics for 2023 – Timeline, Revenue, and Products

The move comes less than a year after Shopify acquired Deliverr, an e-commerce logistics company, for $2.1 billion to offer next-day and two-day delivery options. The firm has been building its in-house logistics unit for at least 4 years, with the initiative tracing back to the launch of the Shopify Fulfillment Network back in 2019.

As a result of the deal, Shopify will have the right to name a director on Flexport’s board and the company will become its official logistics partner and the preferred carrier for its Shop Promise program. The deal is expected to be closed during the second quarter of this year.

Other Related Articles: