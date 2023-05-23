Spain Wants to Ban End-to-End Encryption – Here’s Why That’s a Terrible Idea



A leaked document from the European Union (EU) revealed that Spain is in strong support of effecting a total ban on end-to-end encryption to enable the scanning of private messages for illegal content.

Spain’s Aggressive Anti-Encryption Stand

Last year in May, the EU proposed a law that would require platforms to check their content for illegal material, particularly child sexual abuse material (CSAM), in an attempt to curb the increased exchange and upload of CSAM material over the internet.

The legislation would require companies to scan through users’ private messages in order to to “detect, report, block, and remove” CSAM from their platforms. This is similar to what Apple considered doing voluntarily in order to protect children before backlash compelled it to change its mind.

However, the European Union’s proposed legislation is so contentious seeing as it threatens to violate end-to-end encryption and users’ privacy. The bill, which was proposed by EU’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, has already received warnings from attorneys who say that it is probably unlawful and would be struck down in court.

Despite the controversy, according to a leaked document accessed by Wired, Spain supports the proposed move and has recommended even more forceful action to be taken. The document is a survey by the Council of The European Union that outlines the positions of almost 20 EU member states on how to draft a law to stop the distribution of CSAM throughout the continent.

And while most of the countries supported some degree of scanning of encrypted messages, Spain took the most aggressive anti-encryption stand saying:

“Ideally, in our view, it would be desirable to legislatively prevent EU-based service providers from implementing end-to-end encryption.”

When contacted for comments on the same, Spain, through a spokesperson for Spain’s Ministry of Interior, Daniel Campos de Diego, stated that their stance on the matter has always been clear. He further affirmed that in order to protect people’s safety, nations should have the right to interfere in private conversations.

As expected, the country’s position in the matter received a lot of responses and reactions. Researcher Riana Pfefferkorn of The Stanford Internet Observatory in California said:

“I am surprised to see Spain openly stating that there should be legislation that prohibits EU-based service providers from implementing encryption end to end.”

The issue of undermining end-to-end encryption has been a concern since the EU publicized the proposed bill. Many civil rights groups and security experts expressed their frustration with the proposition considering that the security measure has become a default on apps such as iMessage and Signal.

Incredibly disappointing to see a proposed EU regulation on the internet fail to protect end-to-end encryption. https://t.co/1W1HixQUVJ — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) May 11, 2022

Regardless, Spain asserted that “Law enforcement authorities must have the means to be able to continue to fulfill their legal obligations now that many criminals have moved to the virtual world. It is imperative that we have access to the data – for which they must be retained – and it is equally imperative that we have the capacity to analyze them, no matter how large the volume. “

EU Proposal Receives Mixed Reviews From Member States

Aside from Spain, it seems that a number of nations have agreed to allow police access to people’s encrypted chats and messages. In the document, Cyprus claimed that it is important for law enforcement to have access to encrypted communications in order to look into offenses involving online sexual abuse adding that the “impact of this regulation is significant because it will set a precedent for other sectors in the future.

On the other hand, Germany which has strongly been opposing the proposal since last year said, “Germany believes it is necessary among other things to state in the draft text that no technologies will be used which disrupt, weaken, circumvent or modify encryption.” The country necessitated that the draft be revised before it would accept it.

