SpaceX’s Starship Vessel Burst into Flames 4 Minutes After Launch

The long-awaited launch of SpaceX’s Starship vessel finally took place today after the event was postponed three days ago due to the malfunctioning of a pressuring valve. Nearly four minutes after launch, the aircraft exploded after spinning out of control for a few seconds.

“As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation”, the SpaceX Twitter account published minutes after the event.

Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

Musk and NASA’s Chief React Positively to the Test Flight Regardless of Outcome

The company founded and headed by Elon Musk asserted that the success of the test is on what the team will learn so they can continue to fine-tune both the vessel and its systems to eventually carry humans back and forth to the Moon and eventually Mars.

According to Musk, not blowing up the launch pad would have been considered a success in his view – this box checked. The head of Tesla (TSLA) and Twitter congratulated the SpaceX team for the test and emphasized that the company “learned a lot” for future test flights.

Meanwhile, Bill Nelson, the current head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also applauded today’s effort and commented that the agency is looking forward to how SpaceX will implement what it learned today for future test missions.

The intended course of this latest Starship mission was to travel over 150 miles above the surface of the Earth to altitudes that can be considered ‘outer space’. Three minutes after take-off, the Starship spacecraft should have decoupled from its booster – this happened – and then it should have relied on its six engines to propel itself to higher altitudes.

The mission should have lasted at least an hour and a half. This was not necessarily a realistic end-point but it was the ultimate goal if everything went as planned.

Also read: NASA Reveals its New Spacesuit for Artemis Moon Missions

Even though expectations were set at the right level, meaning that an explosion like the one seen today was one of the possible scenarios, a successful suborbital test flight that took place in May 2021 may have been referenced by fans and followers of SpaceX to believe in the possibility of completing the full mission.

On 14 April, SpaceX received the nod from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to launch and test its Starship aircraft from its Boca Chica, Texas Starbase compound.

“After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements”, the agency’s press release reads.

More Details About SpaceX’s Starship

The Starship spacecraft is a fully reusable transportation vehicle that is designed to carry up to 150 metric tonnes of “reusable” materials – and people. This vessel is the one that currently carries the promise of safely, cheaply, and rapidly transporting payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The aircraft is carried by the SpaceX Super Heavy booster, which is a launch system powered by 33 Raptor engines. The booster is equipped with the technology needed to re-enter the Earth’s surface so it can be reused in future missions.

Also read: SpaceX Starship is Headed to The Moon in 2026 And Astrolab Has Booked in the First Cargo

This system is NASA’s current bet to send people to outer space. It involves a $2.9 billion deal signed with SpaceX in 2021 that may be later expanded to an even larger contract for the agency’s 2025 planned lunar missions known as Artemis III.

SpaceX’s officials have said in the past that the company will be conducting more than a hundred test flights before putting a human on the Starship vessel.

Other Related Articles: