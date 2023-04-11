South Korea Slaps $32 Million Fine on Google amid Growing App Store Scrutiny

South Korea has slapped a $32 million fine on Google accusing it of abusing its dominant market position to squeeze out a local app store rival. Tech giants are facing intense global scrutiny over their alleged monopolies.

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) alleged that between June 2016 to April 2018, Google asked South Korean video game companies to release their new games exclusively on its app stores.

According to the KFTC, One Store, a homegrown rival App store – founded by KT, LG Uplus, SK Telecom, and Naver, suffered due to Google’s alleged antitrust business policies.

It also argued that Google gained market share in the South Korean app store market at the expense of One Store.

Yu Seong Wook, director general for the KFTC’s Anti-Monopoly Bureau said, Google’s “actions differ from normal marketing activities.”

Wook added, “Google’s intention was to exclude One Store from the market, which it saw as a strong competitor.”

Google has meanwhile denied the KFTC’s allegations and said, “We have cooperated diligently with the KFTC’s investigation and deliberation process for the past five years and believe that there has been no violation of the law.”

South Korea Fines Google for Alleged Squeezing Rivals

The tech giant stressed, “Google makes substantial investments in the success of developers, and we respectfully disagree with the KFTC’s conclusions. We will carefully review the final written decision once it’s shared with us to evaluate the next course of action.”

Of late, tech giants have been facing global scrutiny over their alleged monopolies. India recently fined Google for alleged antitrust business practices.

Apple has also agreed to allow app downloads outside the official app stores. However, most analysts are of the view that not many Apple users would shift outside the Apple ecosystem.

Read our guide on buying Apple stock

In the US also, lawmakers have grilled tech executives over monopoly concerns.

Apple and Google App Stores Face a New Headwind

Meanwhile, both Google and Apple app stores are facing a new threat. Earlier this year, Twitter said that while it would charge $8 monthly for the Twitter Blue subscription on the web – the price would be $11 on the app stores.

The move is apparently aimed at compensating for the app stores fees.

Soon after, Facebook announced its paid verification service, and like Twitter, it also charged a higher fee on the app stores.

Meanwhile, while bigger players like Facebook and Twitter might have the resources to take on app stores – most smaller app developers might not want a confrontation with the app stores.

Notably, even some of the bigger players have run into trouble with the app stores, and in 2020, both Apple and Google blocked the popular game Fortnite from the app stores.

While the app stores alleged that Fortnite breached the app store policies, it was an apparent attempt to target the app for offering discounts on digital items if purchased directly.

AI Is the New Battlefield for Tech Companies

Meanwhile, AI is the new battlefield for tech companies.

Microsoft, which has otherwise been on a cost-cutting spree like fellow US tech companies announced a multi-billion dollar investment into OpenAI as the Windows maker strives to win the AI war.

Alphabet also came up with its Bard AI chatbot which had a disappointing debut – leading to a fall of $100 billion in the Google parent’s market cap.

In China, Alibaba, Baidu, and SenseTime have announced AI chatbots to take on ChatGPT.

Read our guide on buying AI stocks

Coming back to Google, the fine in South Korea adds to the growing regulatory woes for the tech giant.

Related stock news and analysis