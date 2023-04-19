Sony World Photography Awards Winner Fools Judges With AI Submission

A German artist has turned down the first place award for the Creative category on the Sony World Photography Awards (SWPA) after disclosing that the work he submitted was not entirely his own but was AI-generated.

AI Image Takes First Place

This year, during the annual SWPA held by the World Photography Organization( WPO), Boris Eldagsen, a photo-media artist, made an image submission for the Open Competition in the Creative Category.

When Eldagsen submitted an image named “Pseudomnesia: The Electrician” in December, he did not state explicitly that the image was generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI). In his defense, he stated that the competition allowed for submissions made using “any device”.

Photographer Boris Eldagsen won the open competition's Creative category at the 2023 Sony World #Photography Awards with an AI-generated image. Despite disclosing its use, SWPA had no clauses about AI art. Eldagsen proposed an open panel and a new AI-generated entries category. pic.twitter.com/x1HF7e5RDH — Michael O (@Mondomoog) April 17, 2023

According to Eldagsen, he made an AI image submission to determine whether competitions of such caliber were ready to embrace AI-generated art, something he soon concluded the world of art was not ready for seeing as his image was proclaimed the victor.

He said:

I applied as a cheeky monkey, to find out, if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter. They are not. We, the photo world, need an open discussion. A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not. Is the umbrella of photography large enough to invite AI images to enter — or would this be a mistake?”

In a statement he posted on his website, he further stated that “AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award.”

His submission, which is part of an AI-generated series, Pseudomnesia, that he has been working on since 2022, was a sepia-toned black-and-white image of two women, with one leaning her face against the other’s back, nearly seeming to be attempting to hide behind the other.

An AI-generated image by Boris Eldagsen wins Sony World Photography Awards pic.twitter.com/PWgiv4xaeL — Nowhere Diary (@nowhere_diary) April 16, 2023

The artist, who has been a photographer for 30 years, referred to the image as a “co-creation” between AI and himself. He said “The work SWPA has chosen is the result of a complex interplay of prompt engineering, inpainting and outpainting that draws on my wealth of photographic knowledge,” adding, “For me, working with AI image generators is a co-creation, in which I am the director. “

Despite his revelation, the organizers of the contest maintained their decision to award him first place saying that they encouraged varied experimental approaches to the process of creating pictures, from cyanotypes and rayographs to cutting-edge digital practices.

However, contrary to its statement, the organization proceeded to strip him of the award and deny him any recognition on its official website. The award entailed a $5,000 prize along with Sony photography equipment and a place in the WPO’s book and exhibit.

While Eldagsen iterated that his intention was to stir a conversation in the world of Photography, the WPO equally made it clear that it was not willing to have any talks with him. “Given [Eldagsen’s] actions and subsequent statement noting his deliberate attempts at misleading us, and therefore invalidating the warranties he provided, we no longer feel we are able to engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogue with him,” stated WPO.

Is The World Of Photography Ready For AI?

Whereas this act has stirred mixed feelings from artists, this is not the first time AI has won a fine art competition. In September last year, during the Colorado State Fair’s competition for up-and-coming digital artists, an AI-generated image won a blue ribbon, resulting in a controversy regarding the legality of the winning entry.

When asked about it, the contest’s judges said they were unaware that the artwork had been generated using AI, adding that even if they had known, they would still have given it first prize.

I talked to Jason Allen, who submitted an AI-generated piece to the Colorado State Fair and won first prize. “Art is dead, dude,” he told me. “It’s over. A.I. won. Humans lost.”https://t.co/JNlpGm5PZf — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) September 2, 2022

The appearance of AI output in art and photography has just begun and it begs the question of whether the art industry has room for AI-generated art.

