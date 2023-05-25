Sony Is Building a Portable Console But Its Not a Steam Deck Rival or PS Vita Revival

Sony is reimagining the PlayStation experience with a handheld game-streaming device; however, gamers should not expect a follow-up or refresh of 2011’s PS Vita. Referred to as Project Q internally, the new handheld streaming device will bring more convenience to PS5 users with the ability to enjoy games remotely.

Sony Project Q Handheld – The PS5 Companion

The handheld gaming console was unveiled on Wednesday during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase livestream event and will emulate the likes of Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge.

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/0nzemSWSCV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

According to the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan Project Q will feature an eight-inch HD screen and can run games at up to 1080p and 60fps over Wi-Fi.

“We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi,” Ryan said during the PlayStation Showcase. “Internally known as ‘Project Q,’ it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller.”

Additionally, it will incorporate DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. A related report on The Verge suggests that the Q handheld will launch later this year, but Sony did not reveal the exact release date.

Project Q does not have the capability of a standalone gaming console, hence users will have to use it with the PlayStation 5 to enjoy what Gizmodo refers to as “PS Remote Play over Wi-Fi connection.”

That means the handheld device is designed to complement the PS5, a move that Sony PlayStation deliberately made to put it in a niche of its own, separate from the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch.

Although Sony did not share in detail the specifications of the handheld device, the company said during the showcase event that it will retail at $400 as an accessory to the PlayStation 5.

This begs the question, why not buy a Steam Deck? You can buy one for $399 today and you get your own mini computer that doesn’t suffer from the same shortfalls as game-streaming like high input lag and a need for fast internet.

Sony’s Project Q, which allows PS Remote Play for modern games on newly released hardware, may struggle to compete the Steam Deck for these reasons.

It’s important to note that Project Q will likely have some benefits over other handheld consoles, like its incredible DualSense 5 controller design with adaptive triggers.

While Sony has promised more information about Project Q in the coming months, it remains to be seen if the new product will succeed compared to the Steam Deck, which users can already connect to PS Remote Play via a third-party platform.

As it stands, Project Q may launch with its unique quirks like supporting game streaming only via WiFi. However, some consumers could be looking to buy a Sony-made handheld device to match the PS5, which after all, it is designed to complement the console.

Other PlayStation Remote Play Options

In the meantime, if you’re keen to try streaming games from your PS5 using Remote Play, you don’t have to wait for Sony’s upcoming handheld device.

Instead, you can utilize most smartphones (both iPhone and Android), as well as Windows and Mac computers.

Furthermore, if you’re planning to get the Steam Deck, there’s even an app called Chiaki available for Linux that enables this feature.

With such accessibility options, anyone with a compatible device can easily enjoy the benefits of Remote Play without the need to purchase additional hardware.

Related Articles: