Snapchat Roars Back With 25% Larger User Base in Only 1 Year

Despite not garnering as many media headlines as TikTok or Twitter, Snapchat has been consistently growing over the past few months and is still providing advertisers with enticing chances.

A Hidden Gem for Advertisers

Snapchat is known for its unique and transient content and has become one of the most popular social media apps for individuals and businesses.

As of February 2023, the platform announced reaching 750 million monthly active users. This comes 10 months after the company announced that it had attained 600 million monthly active users denoting that Snapchat grew its active monthly user base by over 25% in just 12 months.

Of the 750 million, commercials on Snapchat are now seen by more than 650 million users each month, according to the most recent data available in the company’s own ad planning tools. Additionally, the platform’s worldwide ad audience has grown by a respectable 11% over the last 12 months.

With such a highly engaged user base, it comes as no surprise that marketers are turning to Snapchat to reach a wider audience and make the most of this exciting platform seeing as an eighth of the world’s internet users sees a Snapchat ad every month.

Snapchat’s reports further show that the most significant portion of this global user audience is made up of individuals between the ages of 18 and 24. However, as with all social media platforms, it’s important to keep in mind that these demographics may be distorted by individuals “misrepresenting” their age.

All in all, this age group is a target audience for most businesses because they are young but have a source of income and are the most willing to make purchases as they have fewer financial responsibilities than other adults.

While Snapchat is popular across the world, a Digital report by Data Reportal shows that the platform is a particularly good choice for advertisers wanting to reach viewers across the Middle East, particularly women who also happen to buy products more frequently than men.

Despite this localization the company’s analytics also show that ads on Snapchat now reach 1 in 3 adults in the US and the UK each month, indicating that there are prospects for Snapchat outside of any specific region.

Snapchat Revolutionizing Advertising with AI

To support the big numbers the company has attained in terms of users, Snapchat has also been working on new advertising products to lure more marketers to the platform. As a way to participate in the AI boom, Snapchat released a chatbot named “My AI” that is capable of holding conversations with every user privately.

To transform this into a marketing tool, the company has made the chatbot suggest lenses and places from Snap Map to users during conversations. This will market another marketing tool, lenses, that are already being used by advertisers to market products and brands.

The company also announced during the 2021 IAB’s NewFronts that it started experimenting with sponsored links in My AI discussions that will introduce users to partners that are relevant to their topic, as reported by TechCrunch.

For instance, My AI may respond with a link sponsored by a nearby restaurant or a food delivery app if a Snapchat user asked where to go out for dinner or a sponsored link from a hotel or airline if a user was discussing a weekend getaway.

While this new feature is still in the experiment stage, the company notes that users’ talks with the AI will enable Snap to provide more relevant content and ads across its app, especially in areas like Stories and Spotlight.

In other words, it appears that what users discuss with the AI may then alter what they encounter elsewhere in the app which provides quite a bit of insight to marketers and presents the audience with more relevant adverts.

