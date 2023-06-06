Snapchat Isn’t Just For Gen Z – Total Daily Time Spent By Users 25+ Jumped 25% in 1 Year

Once a platform predominantly used by Gen Z, Snapchat is now expanding its reach to older demographics. Recent statistics reveal that the total daily time spent by Snapchat users aged 25 and older has jumped by 25% over the past year.

The Snapchat Phenomenon

It was 2011 when Snapchat made its debut, and since then, the app has carved out a formidable space in the global social media scene. With almost 400 million daily users on the social media platform as of February 2023, it’s firmly among the big league players like Facebook, while beating out competitors such as Pinterest.

At its Investor Day event in February 2023, Snapchat revealed its ambitions for the future. A key disclosure was that it plans to engage over 1 billion people within the next two to three years. It’s no idle dream, considering its monthly active users already numbered around 750 million in April 2023.

Snapchat’s allure seems to lie in its ability to captivate the younger generation. According to a 2022 Statista research, 48% of U.S. internet users aged 18 to 29 reportedly use Snapchat, the highest usage among any age group.

Even so, this does not imply that the platform is purely Gen Z territory. Data suggests that older demographics are also taking to the platform with increasing frequency. Indeed, the number of users aged 30-39 make up 30% of users, followed by 18% in the 49-49 age bracket, and 16% 50 and older.

Snapchat: Bridging the Age Gap

An interview by audience research company GWI last year with Hannah Richardson, group manager in ad research and insights at Snap Inc., revealed some interesting takeaways aboutf Snapchat’s audiences.”We often hear the assumption that Snap’s audience consists solely of Gen Z. That isn’t entirely accurate,” said Richardson. “Our audience reach extends far beyond that demographic. To illustrate, the total daily time spent by Snapchat users aged 25 and older has seen an increase of over 25% year on year.”

As with Facebook’s gradual transition to older audiences since its inception, this may have something to do with these different age groups interacting with each other online.

“One of the things that I really love about Snap is how our audiences engage with one another. It’s a place for close friends, family, and the people you love,” explained Richardson in the interview. “It’s about being a bit more honest with what you share – which really fits with the mood of the moment.”

Reflecting on Snapchat’s user demographics, it is evident that the platform is broadening its horizons and making an effort to resonate with a wider audience. As we head further into 2023, Snapchat seems set to capture not only the attention but also the time of a diversifying pool of users.

