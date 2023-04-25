Slack is Making Available its Collaboration Tool Canvas to All Users Today

Slack is rolling out to all users a widely awaited collaboration tool called Canvas that helps participants organize the information shared and discussed within the messaging app in an easier and more convenient way.

Without Canvas, going through the messages within a Slack channel can be quite time-consuming and messy and key information can get lost despite the use of hashtags and pins.

This new tool can be considered an in-house Google Docs-like application that lets users organize all of the relevant information they share in a chatroom in a single document. Virtually anything that can be included in a conversation can be included in a Canvas.

“If Slack is the place where work happens, canvas is where knowledge is created and shared across teams”, today’s press release announcing the full rollout of the product reads.

This is What Users Will Be Able to Do With a Canvas

Users can include things like links, photos, videos, cited text from another Slack conversation, documents, files, and even Slack workflows. All of these items can be added to a Canvas to make sure that all participants within the conversation keep track of a project’s progress, add and deliver any necessary information as needed, or perform required follow-up questions.

Even though the tool may seem a bit like Google Docs, it is more of a Slack-specific whiteboard. In this regard, Slack emphasized that Google’s productivity solution will continue to contribute a good deal to the app’s usefulness as Canvas’s purpose is to organize different types of content rather than create.

Also read: 13 Best Project Management Software Reviewed for 2023

Same as with other tools within the Slack ecosystem, appropriate permissions can be extended so a canvas can be accessed only by those who are authorized to do so. In this regard, users may opt to give permissions to specific users or to all contacts within a channel to either read or edit a canvas.

The tool was officially announced in September last year and was first available to a handful of users for testing purposes. Starting today, it will be progressively rolled out and the company expects to make it available to all Slack users over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Slack emphasized that both free and premium users will be able to create an unlimited number of canvases both on channels and direct messages. However, some advanced editing and features will only be available to paid users.

In addition, the ability to embed Slack’s workflows to canvases will be made available later this year and only developers will, for now, be able to create that kind of object and embed it on a canvas.

Slack Presented its ChatGPT-Powered AI Tool Last Month

Last month, Slack presented a new AI tool that allows users to create summaries of their conversations and recaps that helps them stay up to date with whatever is being said on a channel or a single-person chat.

In addition, it can be used to easily find documents and mentions of a specific term and topic. It can also create rough drafts of messages for users to review and send depending on what they would like to communicate to a group or person. The tool is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

For the Salesforce-owned SaaS company, the launch of Canvas is part of an ongoing effort to turn its messaging app into a full-blown collaboration tool that can compete with the likes of Asana and Jira. Meanwhile, even though Canvas may not compete directly with Google Docs at the moment, it may be the end goal to create an in-house replacement for the software.

Other Related Articles: