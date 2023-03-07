Slack and Salesforce Launch New AI Tools Powered by OpenAI

The Salesforce-owned workplace productivity software Slack is launching a new tool powered by ChatGPT that helps workers stay up to date with the latest developments in their organizations.

In a blog post shared on Tuesday morning, Salesforce provided further details about what this ChatGPT-powered will be capable of doing.

First up, the tool will automatically create summaries about the latest discussions and conversations that have taken place in any Slack channel.

This is particularly helpful when a large group of people has engaged in long discussions about a certain topic or project while the user has just joined the conversation.

With Slack’s AI-powered summaries, it will be easier to catch up with the most relevant talking points of that interaction.

Users can ask for a summary by clicking the three dots located right next to the conversation’s reply toolkit.

In addition, they could ask the chatbot to come up with a draft of a potential answer the user can send to the group.

In addition, the AI tool is capable of helping users research the many conversations that have taken place within the platform so they can find guidelines and responses given by team leaders and co-workers.

Say, for example, that a salesperson needs the latest technical specifications of a product – if those were shared via Slack, the AI tool can help the user locate these resources by simply prompting the chatbot to find relevant information.

“The ChatGPT app for Slack deeply integrates the power of OpenAI’s cutting-edge large language models into Slack’s conversational interface. There couldn’t be a more natural fit. This will give customers new superpowers by helping them tap the collective knowledge of their organization’s channel archives,” commented Noah Desai, Slack’s Chief Product Officer, about this new tool.

The New AI Tool is Not Available to Everyone Yet

Salesforce is currently testing the beta version of the feature with a selected group of customers – those who were not selected to test the tool can join a waitlist.

The company asks several questions to prospective organizations including how they intend to use the chatbot, the size of the organization, and the industry in which they are.

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has been using Slack for its internal communications for many years now and they built the ChatGPT feature for Slack.

Their direct involvement in the project ensures that the app is both safe and scalable.

Since a lot of confidential data from different types of organizations is shared daily within Slack, ensuring that this data is well protected and remains appropriately compartmentalized is crucial for the success of this tool.

According to Salesforce, customers can control what kind of access they give to third-party applications and what kind of information can be used to feed the ChatGPT AI model.

Salesforce Launches Einstein GPT for its Flagship CRM Software

At the same time Slack was announcing this new AI tool, Salesforce released a similar one for its customer relationship management (CRM) software.

The tool is called Einstein GPT and it lets customers connect their platforms with either OpenAI’s generative AI models or others created by different firms.

The scope and reach of this new tool are quite ample as organizations will be able to create sales materials, content for marketing, and even any coding necessary to create and implement new changes to the CRM.

“The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI. “This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated, and personalized ways,” commented the head of the San Francisco-based tech company, Marc Benioff.

The tool is also being tested with a handful of customers before Salesforce makes it available to everyone.

However, the firm seems confident that its ongoing collaboration with OpenAI will produce incredible results in terms of customer experience and productivity.

