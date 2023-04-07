Short-Seller Report Flags Concerning Changes to Airbnb Business Model

A report from a short-seller published this week is alleging that Airbnb is silently and progressively shifting its traditional business model that focuses on empowering individual property owners to rent their places to one that would lean more toward the lease of professionally-managed properties.

The research paper was published by The Bear Cave, a subscription-based newsletter that reportedly uncovers publicly-traded companies that are misleading investors or hurting consumers via investigative journalism.

In the piece, the initiative spearheaded by Edwin Dorsey provided evidence that Airbnb is feeling the sting of cases that have hurt the company’s reputation including allegations that rented properties are being used to host illegal parties, incidents involving the use of cameras by property managers in sensitive areas, and both gender and race discrimination incidents.

In 2015, a woman was rapped at an Airbnb-rented apartment in New York. Two years after the assault, the company handed over a $7 million check to the victim to make the case go away.

A similar case occurred in Barcelona in 2011 when the host of an Airbnb property rapped two American women. The man was convicted to 12 years in prison but it was yet another sign of the business model’s flaws.

Criminal incidents aide, Dorsey’s newsletter also mentioned that the cost of renting an Airbnb nowadays is getting closer to that of staying at a regular hotel due to the elevated fees that the platform is charging to both guests and hosts.

In addition, some countries have imposed costly taxes that affect Airbnb’s rentals, making them ultimately too expensive to worth the risk considering that not all hosts will provide the hotel-like experiences that professionally-run property managers will.

Superhosts Are Luring Customers Away from the Platform

Airbnb has tried to strengthen its marketplace by extending “Superhost” badges to property managers with a pristine track record so customers can confidently turn to these professional hosts.

However, the company’s elevated fees are forcing these hosts to find their way around the platform by ultimately luring customers away from AirBNB via the offering of discounts and other similar tricks.

Professional property managers, The Bear Cave says, account for nearly a quarter of Airbnb’s available listings and for approximately 35% of its revenue, meaning that the company’s finances could be dramatically hurt if these hosts eventually leave the platform once they have strengthened their customer base to the point that they won’t need Airbnb anymore.

The report cites several examples of “Superhosts” that are offering cheaper prices on their individual websites compared to what they charge on Airbnb. To get customers to rent on the side, they make sure that their trade name is visible enough so the user is prompted to search for them online.

In addition, they may eventually contact the guest via SMS or e-mail and offer discounts and other perks to entice them to book their stay outside of the platform.

Airbnb Stock Erases the Gains that Followed an Exciting Q4 Earnings Report

AirBNB stock has been dropping for four days straight and has shed most of the gains it saw after the company published its fourth-quarter earnings report. Meanwhile, the share price took a 5% hit yesterday after The Bear Cave published its piece. The newsletter distributed by Dorsey is reportedly read by 44,000 subscribers.

In 2022, the company produced revenues of $8.5 billion resulting in a 40% increase compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, its gross booking value (GBV) jumped to $63.2 billion – a 35% year-on-year increase.

In addition, the fourth quarter of last year was the most profitable for Airbnb in its history as it reported a net income of $319 million primarily due to its revenue growth and “expense discipline”.

Investors initially greeted the numbers as evidenced by a 13.3% jump the stock experienced on the day that the report came out. However, it seems that some were waiting in the shadows to dump their holdings as most of those gains have now evaporated, partially aided by this short-seller report.

