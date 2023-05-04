Senators Propose ‘COPPA 2.0’ in Frenzy of Online Minor Privacy Regulation

US lawmakers have reintroduced a bill to protect children’s online privacy in the modern internet age.

Senators Bill Cassidy and Ed Markey have put forward “COPPA 2.0” (Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act), which is intended to expand on the original 1998 bill that imposes certain requirements on operators of websites or online services directed to minors.

COPPA 2.0 seeks to expand and revise the original COPPA law, mandating companies to obtain parental or guardian consent to collect and use the personal data of teenagers aged 13-16 years.

It would also prevent all targeted advertising to children and teenagers, and establish a “bill of rights” to limit personal data collection for marketing purposes.

Additionally, the legislation would require a delete button to make it easier for kids and parents to erase personal data when it is “technologically feasible.”

The proposed legislation would provide additional protection by including apps and services that are “reasonably likely” to have teenage users.

The senators argue that COPPA 2.0 is necessary to curb the “mental health crisis” faced by teens. They noted that social media platforms amplify negative feelings in teens, citing research by Facebook.

US States Ban Minors From Using Social Media Without Parental Consent

It is worth noting that some states like Arkansas and Utah have already passed laws requiring age verification and parental permission for social media use.

As reported, Utah approved new laws that prohibit anyone under 18 from using social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook without parental consent in late March.

The rules also prohibit kids under 18 from using social media between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., require age verification for anyone who wants to use social media in the state and seek to prevent tech companies from luring kids to their apps using addictive features.

Furthermore, the new measure will require social media platforms to give parents access to their children’s posts, messages, and responses in the state.

Likewise, back in April, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill into law barring social media platforms from letting children under 18 open new accounts without parental consent.

How Does Using Social Media Impact Teenagers?

There is an ongoing debate over whether social media negatively impacts the mental health of teenagers. Some studies suggest that social media use can lead to increased feelings of anxiety, depression, loneliness, and other negative emotions.

In a recent report, the Child Mind Institute, an independent nonprofit focused on children struggling with mental health, claimed that social media has a negative impact on teenagers’ mental health and can “lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression.”

Some studies have also revealed that teenagers who spend long hours on social media may experience a false sense of social connectedness, which can lead to social isolation and feelings of loneliness.

This can be particularly challenging as teenagers during their growing years need social interaction to support their development.

On the other hand, certain technology groups have expressed concerns that social media companies may need to obtain more confidential information about teenagers and families to enforce the new regulations, which could potentially put their private data at risk of being breached.

Additionally, some technology companies have argued that the new age limit could impede the free speech and privacy rights of teenagers.

