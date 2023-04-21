Seagate is Slapped with $300M Fine for Shipping Hard Drives to Huawei

The California-based digital storage solutions company Seagate has reached an agreement with the United States Department of Commerce to settle a probe concerning the shipment of millions of hard drives to Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications company that was blacklisted by the country in 2019.

According to the settlement agreement published by Seagate on the website of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a total of $1.1 billion worth of these products were shipped to Huawei between August 2020 and September 2021.

Huawei was included in the so-called Entity List – a blacklist created by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) – in 2019 for national security concerns as law enforcement and national security agencies determined that there was evidence that the company was involved in activities that were hostile to the interests of the United States.

The agreement indicates that Seagate “incorrectly interpreted” the provisions set forth by the BIS that prevented hard drive manufacturers from selling their goods to Huawei and kept on doing business with the Chinese firm.

However, the evidence points to the fact that Seagate was aware that it was violating the provisions. The firm used various third parties and its Singaporean subsidiary to do business with Huawei despite publicly acknowledging that it was ceasing to sell its items to the Chinese company.

One of the third-party companies that Seagate used to sell its equipment and products to Huawei sent a notification to the Californian firm at some point in 2021 alleging that they were subject to US export rules. However, Seagate kept shipping its products to Huawei regardless of this warning.

Seagate Will Pay $15M Quarterly Installments Over the Next 5 Years

In total, the document indicates that Seagate violated Section 764.2(a) of the Export Administration Regulations no less than 429 times. The $300 million imposed by the BIS must be paid in 20 quarterly installments of $15 million each over the next five years with the first payment being due on 31 October 2023.

“While we believed we complied with all relevant export control laws at the time we made the hard disk drive sales at issue, we determined that engaging with BIS and settling this matter was the best course of action”, commented the Chief Executive Officer of Seagate, Dave Mosley.

Yesterday, Seagate announced that its Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan that should lead to annualized savings of $200 million starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The plan will result in pre-tax expenditures of $150 million, a portion of which have been earmarked to pay severance expenditures.

“The Plan is intended to align the Company’s operational needs with the near-term demand environment while continuing to support the long-term business strategy”, the company commented.

Last month, Seagate announced that it was laying off approximately 480 people – around 1% of its global workforce – as part of this ongoing restructuring. This reduction was significantly smaller than last year’s job cuts, which resulted in approximately 3,000 employees being let go.

Earlier this month, the Board of Seagate also stripped the company’s CEO and CFO from their base salaries and cut the base pay of its Chief Commercial Officer and Executive VP by 50% for a period of six months.

Seagate Stock Drops After Reporting Surprising Net Loss

Seagate stock dropped 9.2% yesterday after the firm published its financial results covering the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year as it reported a surprising $433 million net loss compared to a net income of $346 million it reported the previous year.

The company’s revenues took a big hit, moving from $2.8 billion last year to $1.86 billion while the $300 million fine ate up a portion of the firm’s profitability during this period.

“We are seeing a more elongated customer inventory correction that led to weaker than expected nearline demand among a few large customers late in the quarter. Consequently, our March quarter revenue came in at the low-end of our guidance range, which along with underutilization charges and other factors had a severe impact on our reported margins and profitability”, CEO Mosley commented in regards to these disappointing results.

